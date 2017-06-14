How to buy the best electric blanket

Whatever the weather outside, an electric blanket can make sure your bed stays nice and toasty.

Electric blankets - or heated blankets, as they're sometimes called - are fitted with a series of thin electrical wires that heat up your bed when they're plugged into your mains electricity supply, either before you go to bed or throughout the night while you're sleeping.

You can't try one out in the shop, and this is where we can help. We test electric blankets thoroughly to find out how quickly they heat up, how well they distribute heat and how much energy they use. So you won't get stuck with an uncomfortable-feeling blanket that leaves you or your partner out in the cold. Check our our electric blanket reviews to find the best for you.