If you spent last winter shivering between icy sheets - or suffocating under layers of extra bedding - you might fancy buying an electric blanket instead. But before you invest, read our guide to buying the best. Don't get stuck with an electric blanket that has lumps, uncomfortable wiring or hot and cold patches.

You can't try out an electric blanket before you buy it, so this is where we come in. We've tested, rated and reviewed a range of electric blankets, looking at their performance, ease of use and energy efficiency. For example:

We check whether each blanket evenly distributes heat, so you can be sure that the blanket you buy won't leave you or your partner out in the cold.

We test how comfortable it is to lie on each electric blanket. On the Best Buy blankets, we couldn't feel the wires at all.

We find out if the blanket is easy to wash and dry. Manufacturers will tell you if your electric blanket is safe to put in a washing machine or tumble dryer, but they won't tell you whether it'll come out of the washing machine heavy and dripping with water, or if it'll be difficult to reconnect the power cable if you have reduced dexterity.

Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our electric blanket recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now to reveal our Best Buy electric blankets.