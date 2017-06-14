Best Buy electric blankets
If you spent last winter shivering between icy sheets - or suffocating under layers of extra bedding - you might fancy buying an electric blanket instead. But before you invest, read our guide to buying the best. Don't get stuck with an electric blanket that has lumps, uncomfortable wiring or hot and cold patches.
You can't try out an electric blanket before you buy it, so this is where we come in. We've tested, rated and reviewed a range of electric blankets, looking at their performance, ease of use and energy efficiency. For example:
- We check whether each blanket evenly distributes heat, so you can be sure that the blanket you buy won't leave you or your partner out in the cold.
- We test how comfortable it is to lie on each electric blanket. On the Best Buy blankets, we couldn't feel the wires at all.
- We find out if the blanket is easy to wash and dry. Manufacturers will tell you if your electric blanket is safe to put in a washing machine or tumble dryer, but they won't tell you whether it'll come out of the washing machine heavy and dripping with water, or if it'll be difficult to reconnect the power cable if you have reduced dexterity.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our electric blanket recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now to reveal our Best Buy electric blankets.
How we uncover the best electric blankets
We thoroughly test electric blankets, so you can be sure the ones we recommend are the finest. All our Best Buys are easy to put on the bed and provide great heat coverage. They're also easy to use, so there's no faffing about in the cold when you want to snuggle into a warm cosy bed.
Our tough lab tests include:
- Timing how long it takes each electric blanket to rise in temperature by 15°C - so that you don't have to wait around shivering while your blanket warms up.
- Checking just how much of the electric blanket actually gets warm, and whether heat is distributed uniformly. That includes measuring the size and thickness of the heated area and taking thermal images.
- Recording the energy consumed by each electric blanket at its maximum setting, so you can be sure the blanket you're buying is economical.
- Washing and tumble drying each electric blanket, following the manufacturer's care instructions - and assessing shrinkage and damage after washing.
Electric blanket reviews you can trust
Our lab tests models from the biggest electric blanket brands, including Dreamland, Morphy Richards and Silentnight. Read our full electric blanket reviews to find out which blankets were good enough to be a Which? Best Buy.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get a copy of Which? magazine delivered to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.
Already a Which? member? Then log in to unlock the Best Buy electric blankets on this page.