How to Buy the Best Electric Heater

If you're fed up with feeling cold indoors, then an electric heater could be the ideal solution to warm you up - whether your home has central heating or not. Read on to find out more about buying an electric fan heater. From what types of portable heaters are available, how much to spend, and why you shouldn't always trust manufacturers' power claims.

Can an electric heater cut my energy bills?

Portable heaters allow you to heat just the space you need to be warm, and not your entire home. This means they can actually work out cheaper than putting the central heating on - especially if your heating system doesn't have individual room control.

Depending on the size of your home, it may be more economical to set the main central heating thermostat to low and use a portable heater in the living room, for example. This means that your living room is nice and warm as you snuggle up in front of the television, while hallways and bedrooms are maintained at a comfortable temperature.

Our experts test electric heaters in laboratory conditions to find out exactly how long each one will take to heat your room, how well they maintain that temperature and to see what they're likely to add to your electricity bills. Only electric heaters that heat quickly, consistently and cheaply are awarded our Best Buy status.

See our round-up of the best electric heaters.

Whether you're looking to keep your living room or conservatory cosy, or want to bring some heat to the office or a mobile home, you can check out all our electric heater reviews to find a Best Buy that will take you from freezing to toasty in a matter of minutes.

How much do I need to spend to get a decent electric heater?

Electric heaters vary in price from about £10 for a small basic one, all the way up to £300+ for more powerful and advanced models. Most portable heaters tend to fall at the lower end of this range - you'll find lots of choice in the £20-£80 price bracket.

Many of the more expensive models come with extra features, as well as looking a bit smarter looking than cheaper heaters. Scroll down to see a round-up of the most common features you should look out for.

The good news is that our extensive lab tests of electric heaters have shown that you don't have to spend hundreds to get a model that heats quickly and efficiently. Our latest electric heater tests uncovered an excellent model for less than £60 that beat heaters more than double the price to make our best portable heaters list.

Our latest electric heater tests uncovered an excellent model that beat heaters more than double its price

How much do electric heaters cost to run?

Running costs for portable heaters can be very low. A 3kW heater operating at maximum power for one hour will use about 3kW of electricity, costing you 49.2p to run.

Generally, the higher the power, the more expensive the heater costs to run. But if you choose a high-powered heater that warms your room up quickly and then switches off, it will use less electricity than a heater that takes longer to warm your room.

The quickest Best Buy heaters we've tested were able to raise the temperature of our test room in less than 10 minutes - the worst took more than 30 minutes. You can use our tests results to see whether it would actually end up costing you less to buy a heater with more power.

A heater with an effective thermostatic control will also save you money. This is because it will turn on and off only as required, so won't waste electricity but will keep your room at your chosen temperature.