How we Test Electric Heaters

No one tests electric heaters as thoroughly as Which?. We've tested widely available electric heaters from brands including Dyson, Ebac and Dimplex. You can use our test results to compare the heaters' performance on everything - from how fast they heat up, to how stable they keep a room's temperature.

We test every electric heater in controlled conditions to ensure we make accurate comparisons between models. Only the very best can be recommended as Which? Best Buy electric heaters. And because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising, you can trust our reviews to give you the honest truth about each fan heater we review and rate - whether that's good or bad.

Our independent electric fan heater reviews are designed to answer all your most important questions, including:

How well does the fan heater heat a room?

How stable is the temperature kept by the heater?

Does the fan heater deliver the power it claims on the box?

How much will the fan heater cost me to run?

How easy is it to use - and is it noisy?

Should I buy it?

Just want to know which electric heaters are the best? Head straight to Which? Best Buy electric heaters.

How well does the electric heater heat a room?

To help uncover which electric heaters are the best at heating a room, we've built two special test chambers:

One of them simulates a living room, measuring 3.5x4x2.6m, and is extremely well insulated to stop heat loss through the walls. The second is a smaller refrigerated chamber, capable of being chilled to sub zero temperatures. Vents between the two chambers allow cold air to flow for our tests.

We set up tiny thermometers and link them to monitoring equipment outside. We then measure how long the heater takes to warm our test room. The testing is conducted in accordance with the conditions set out in British Standard EN 60675.

We use 16 probes laid out in a 4×4 grid. These are situated 1.35 metres above the ground (the height of a sitting person) to measure the air temperature. The mean temperature, recorded every few seconds by the probes, is used as the mean room temperature.

We also compare the temperature 5, 10 and 15cm off the ground, just 0.5 metres in front of the heater to make sure that the room is being heated uniformly.

Each electric heater starts the tests in a room temperature of 10 degrees Celcius. We switch the heater on and measure how long it takes for the room to reach a steady temperature, 15 degrees higher than at the start of the test. We then measure how hot the floor and air temperature is in front of the heater - this is to check it heats the room, not the floor.