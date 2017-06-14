Best Buy electric shavers
Best Buy electric shavers shave closest. But there’s a big gap between the best and the rest when it comes to shaving performance.
If your electric shaver gives a patchy finish and leaves your skin sore and irritated, chances are you need a new one. But should you invest in a model that's packed with features, or can you spend less to get a close shave?
Which? tests the latest electric shavers from the big brands, ranging in price from a budget-busting £25 to a top-of-the-range £240. We've found that you don't have to spend a fortune to pick up a top-quality electric shaver – our cheapest Best Buy will set you back less than £50. Plus, we don't just reveal the best models, we also highlight the poor-scoring Don't Buy electric shavers that you'll want to avoid at all costs.
- We tell you which electric shavers will continue to miss hairs, no matter how many times you go over them.
- We reveal which electric shavers will be able to last the duration of your holiday on a single charge.
- We test each pop-up trimmer for wear and tear, and drop each shaver from a height onto a hard surface, so you can buy an electric shaver you know will last.
Sign up today for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our electric shaver recommendations on this page. Already a member? Log in now.
How we uncover the best electric shavers
Each shaver undergoes 158 separate assessments, including real-life shaves on short hairs and three-day beards, so we can reveal the best shavers for tackling stubble while being kind to your skin.
- Closeness and comfort: Our trialists used a different shaver on each half of their face before rating the closeness and comfort of each cut. We examine their skin closely, looking for redness, irritation and missed hairs, so you can be sure your Best Buy electric shaver will deliver a close, gentle shave.
- Battery life: We count the number of shaves you’ll get from a full battery, so you know exactly how long it will last. We also test the quick-charge function (if there is one) to see if it will actually give you enough power for a full shave after just five minutes of charging.
- Durability: We drop each electric shaver from a height of 80cm. Those that get damaged lose marks. If there's a pop-up trimmer, we flick it up 1,000 times to check that you'll always be able to rely on it.
Electric shaver reviews you can trust
We’ve tested electric shavers from the top brands in our labs, such as Braun, Panasonic, Philips and Remington. But big-name shavers don't always deliver Best Buy results.
Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a £1 trial membership, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.