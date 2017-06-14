Digital shower buying guide

Digital showers are the latest innovation in shower design and technology, offering features such as precise temperature control and wireless control units that can be installed elsewhere in your bathroom.

But this tech comes at a price: digital showers are the most expensive type you can buy.

If your budget can’t stretch to a digital shower, we’ve tested the latest electric models from brands such as Aqualisa, Mira and Triton. See which we recommend – Best Buy electric showers.