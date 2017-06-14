Power shower buying guide

Power showers have a pump to boost the water flow, meaning they deliver more through the shower head compared with non-pumped versions. This makes the shower feel more powerful.

Power showers work in the same way as mixer showers in that they combine water from both the cold and hot water supplies. They’re particularly useful if your home has low water pressure.

There are two basic types of power shower: those with a pump integrated with the control unit that’s attached to the wall (as in the picture above) and those which have a separate pump.

