We rigorously lab test each electric shower we review, so that you can be confident that only the most reliable and consistent models earn our Best Buy recommendation.

Below and in the video above we explain how we test electric showers, more about the difference a Best Buy electric shower will make to your shower each morning, and how our reviews help you avoid one that could leave you exposed to scalding and freezing temperatures if someone uses the mains water elsewhere in your home.

Each of our electric shower reviews answer your key questions.

How much hot water does the electric shower deliver?

Does the electric shower’s temperature rise when someone runs a tap or flushes a loo elsewhere in your home?

Does the electric shower’s temperature drop when the mains water is used while you’re showering?

How long does it take for the shower temperature to return to normal following a temperature drop?

Is the electric shower to install, use and clean?

Only showers that excel in all these areas earn our Best Buy electric shower recommendation.