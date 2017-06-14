Electric toothbrush brush heads explained

What's the difference between an Oral B Precision Clean electric toothbrush head and an Oral B Dual Clean brush head? If you have a Philips Sonicare, when should you choose ProResults brush heads and when would DiamondClean brush heads be a better option?

Most electric toothbrushes work with a range of specialist brush heads. These are designed to offer a more specific type of clean.

Below we reveal more about the types of brush heads manufacturers offer. If you just want to know which are the best electric toothbrushes, read our electric toothbrush reviews.