How we test electric toothbrushes

The best electric toothbrushes sweep away plaque to help keep your teeth sparkling and your gums clean and healthy.

To find the models with the best cleaning power, we thoroughly test electric toothbrushes by measuring how much plaque each brush can remove.

We’ve tested and rated electric toothbrushes from the biggest brands, including Oral B, Philips Sonicare and Colgate – and found that you don’t need to fork out for gleaming results.

Our reviews answer the important electric toothbrush questions, including:

Will this electric toothbrush leave my teeth clean?

How often will I need to recharge this electric toothbrush?

Will it recharge quickly?

How easy to use is this electric toothbrush?

Should I buy it?

Head straight to our electric toothbrush reviews to find the perfect model for you.

Or read on below to find out more about the details of how we test.