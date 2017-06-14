Should I buy an electric toothbrush?

Brushing with an electric toothbrush is a quick and easy way to help keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy. But they're more expensive than a regular toothbrush, and the replacement brush heads can be pricey, too.

Read on to find out more about the pros and cons to help you decide whether an electric toothbrush is the right choice for you.

If you simply want to see which brush gives the best clean, head straight to our electric toothbrush reviews.