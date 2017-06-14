EDF Energy

EDF is the UK’s biggest electricity supplier by volume, producing around a fifth of the nation's electricity. Find out more about EDF Energy.

EDF Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the French state-owned EDF Group (Electricité de France), which is one of Europe’s largest energy companies. EDF generates around a fifth of the UK’s electricity and delivers energy to around five million homes and businesses.

It claims to be the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity. Two thirds of EDF’s electricity comes from nuclear power, which it calls ‘blue energy’, and it owns eight nuclear power stations in the UK.

EDF Energy was formed in 2003 when three companies (SEEBoard, London Energy and Sweb) were brought together. In 2009, EDF Energy also bought nuclear generator British Energy.

EDF customer score

EDF Energy is ranked joint 17th out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

Last year, EDF was ranked the highest of the Big Six suppliers but has fallen to fourth this year.

‘They are probably no better or worse than any other provider’ EDF customer

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

EDF Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 55%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 881 EDF customers.)

Which? verdict on EDF

EDF received among the highest numbers of complaints per customer of any supplier in the first half of 2016, although it resolved three quarters of these on the same or next working day.

Many were positive about EDF's customer service, and one said: ‘Whenever I have needed to contact EDF regarding my account, it has been helpful and always managed to resolve problems.’

Some, but not all, EDF customers think it could do more to help them save energy. One told us: ‘When I get a bill, it includes details on how to save energy.’ But another said: ‘The energy-saving tips EDF sends with my statement are just common-sense things that I do anyway.’

EDF and value for money

On prices, one EDF customer said: ‘I have done price comparisons that show I am paying similar prices to other energy suppliers.’ But another added: ‘EDF could be cheaper if it wanted to be. Other suppliers are.’

EDF customers told us they valued being told if a cheaper deal became available

Several customers told us they valued being told if a cheaper deal became available, including one who said: ‘If a better tariff comes up, EDF will advise me that deal is there.’

None of its tariffs have exit fees. For tariffs with 'blue' in their name, EDF guarantees that the electricity a customer uses will be matched by low-carbon electricity generated by nuclear power stations.

Pros: No exit fees, good if you like low-carbon nuclear power, generally resolves complaints quickly

Cons: Room to improve on complaints, not for you if you aren’t keen on nuclear power

EDF fuel mix

Where EDF gets its fuel from:

64.3% nuclear

14.5% coal

12.3% renewables

8.6% gas

0.3% other.

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

EDF energy prices

The graph below shows how EDF’s variable (also known as standard) tariff and its cheapest fixed tariff compared with the cheapest fixed tariff on the market over a two-year period.

If you were an EDF customer on its variable tariff, you were paying a lot more for your energy than if you’d switched to its cheapest deal or another cheaper deal on the market.

In April 2017, EDF Energy announced its second price rise in six months, which will add 7.2% to the bills of dual fuel customers on its standard tariff from June. This is on top of a previous 8.4% electricity price increase in March, though EDF cut gas prices by 5.2% in January.

Overall, dual fuel customers’ bills will be 8.5% dearer than in December 2016 – an increase of £91, on average. These changes affect customers on variable tariffs only.

EDF blamed ‘a range of rising costs for some time, in both wholesale energy and non-wholesale energy costs and obligations’ for the increases. It added that it had delayed the increase until the summer when consumption is lowest.

Prepayment gas customers will saw prices cut by 12.9% from January to March 2017, when the price cap for prepayment customers came into effect. EDF Energy said that while electricity costs have been rising, gas prices are not facing the same pressure.

EDF Energy in the news

2016

EDF issued a safety alert for thousands of home energy monitors in January. It sent 3,451 customers replacement adaptors for their monitors after becoming aware of a fault. EDF said the problem only affected a specific batch of the monitors, which link to smart meters and display energy use.

2015

September: EDF came joint 73rd in a Which? survey of 100 best and worst brands for customer service, with a customer service score of 71%.

EDF is the only one of the 'Big Six' energy firms to support the Which? call for single-unit energy prices, to make it easier for consumers to compare energy deals.

2015

February: EDF was the first supplier to announce it would give a full annual refund on direct debit credit. The refund will take place at the time of the customer's annual review, provided that the company has an up-to-date meter reading for the customer. Before then, customers had to be in credit by at least £75 to get an automatic refund.