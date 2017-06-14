Budget Energy

Budget Energy supplies electricity only. It was established in 2011 and claims to be a cost-effective choice in Northern Ireland.

Budget Energy offers standard variable tariffs, cheaper 12-month fixed-bill-paying tariffs and keypad (or prepayment) customer tariffs. It has about 60,000 customers, the majority of whom have prepayment meters. Budget Energy says it has no connection or installation fees.

Budget Energy only supplies customers with electricity, not gas.

Budget Energy customer score

Budget Energy narrowly misses out on the top spot among energy companies in Northern Ireland in the annual Which? customer survey, which is the biggest of its kind. The supplier is ranked second out of six NI companies, as rated by nearly 200 Northern Ireland energy customers.

'It is cheaper than my last supplier, and I have had no problems with my supply.' Budget Energy customer

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our survey.

Budget Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) - Helping you to save energy Customer score 76%

Survey: Online, October 2016. Responses from 40 Budget Energy customers.

Find out how Budget Energy compares with other energy companies – click to reveal the full results of our survey on Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Which? verdict on Budget Energy

Budget Energy's customers rate it as offering good value for money and good at helping them save energy. No NI firm scored better than three stars for customer service and complaints handling.

It offers comparable tariffs for both bill-paying customers and keypad customers, which are priced differently depending on payment options (monthly direct debit, or no direct debit) and whether you're on an Economy 7 meter.

One Budget Energy customer said: 'I am extremely happy with the price that I pay for my energy and am continually surprised by how little I pay each month.’

Regarding the firm's customer service staff, another customer said: 'They have always been polite and knowledgeable during interactions.'

Pros: Customers are generally satisfied.

Cons: There's a £150 security deposit if you don't pay your bills by direct debit.

Budget Energy fuel mix

Budget Energy has not published its fuel mix on its website yet. The fuel mix for Northern Ireland overall is:

41% renewables

36% gas

16% coal

6% peat

1% other.

(Information correct as of January 2017)