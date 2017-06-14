Electric Ireland

Electric Ireland started supplying electricity to customers in 2015. It claims to be Northern Ireland’s best value electricity supplier. Find out if Electric Ireland is the right firm for you.

Electric Ireland offers electricity only via prepayment meter and credit billing. Based in Belfast, it has grown fast and now has around 13,000 customers. In our survey, half of its customers told us they had joined it in the last year.

Before 2015, it was a business energy supplier only. Now Electric Ireland offers keypad tariffs and - which the majority of its customers take - standard credit tariffs.

Electric Ireland customer score

Electric Ireland topped the table of Northern Ireland energy companies in the annual Which? energy customer satisfaction survey. It’s ranked first out of the six Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms we have results for.

‘Electric Ireland is accessible for my pocket.’ Electric Ireland Customer

The table below shows how Electric Ireland scored in our survey.

Electric Ireland survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) - Helping you to save energy Customer score 80%

Survey: Online, October 2016. Responses from 41 Electric Ireland customers.

Find out how Electric Ireland compares with other energy firms – click to reveal the full results of the Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Which? verdict on Electric Ireland

Being just over a year old, this is the first time we have been able to include Electric Ireland in our annual energy customer satisfaction survey. And the company’s off to a flying start.

Electric Ireland customers consider it to be good value for money and good at helping them save energy.

Its electricity tariffs are among the cheaper on offer in Northern Ireland, and one customer said: ‘It offered a cheaper rate than the one I was on.’

On customer service, an Electric Ireland customer commented: ‘I haven’t had any problems and my account is error-free.’

Pros: Customers are very satisfied.

Cons: If you do not pay by direct debit, there is a security deposit of £150, refunded after 12 months.

Electric Ireland fuel mix

Where Electric Ireland gets its fuel:

56% natural gas

19% renewables

16% coal

7% peat

0.7% oil

0.2% other.

(Information correct as of January 2017)