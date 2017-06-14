Firmus Energy

Firmus Energy is a gas supplier in Northern Ireland that began supplying domestic customers in 2006. Find out if you should get your gas from Firmus Energy.

At the moment, gas customers in the Ten Towns area can only be supplied by Firmus Energy. In the Greater Belfast area, customers have a choice between Firmus Energy and SSE Airtricity for their gas supply.

Firmus Energy claims its gas is safe, cheaper, practical and environmentally friendly. It also owns and builds its own infrastructure.

Firmus Energy customer score

Firmus Energy ranks mid-table in the annual Which? survey of Northern Ireland electricity and gas suppliers. The survey is the biggest of its kind.

‘We switched from a previous supplier to Firmus because Firmus gave us a better deal.’ Firms Energy customer

Firmus Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 66%

Check the table below to find out how Firmus Energy’s customers rated it in our survey.

Survey: Online, October 2016. Responses from 42 Firmus Energy customers.

Find out how Firmus Energy compares with other energy firms, including SSE Airtricity – see the full results of the Northern Ireland electricity and gas firms.

Which? verdict on Firmus Energy

Firmus Energy’s star ratings on value for money and helping customers save energy equal those of the highest-scoring firms in Northern Ireland.

One customer told us: ‘I had solid-fuel heating in my home prior to getting gas – now paying less than a third [of the previous cost].’ But another said: ‘It is far too slow to lower prices when its costs reduce.’

On customer service, views were also mixed. One customer said: ‘Firmus Energy staff are friendly and have dealt with any queries immediately.’ But another complained that there is 'a slow turn around at replying to emails’.

Others pointed out that Firmus Energy is the only option for gas in their area, so they cannot compare prices. If you live in the Greater Belfast area, find out what our survey revealed about SSE Airtricity.

Pros: Customers consider it good value for money.

Cons: It supplies gas only, so you’ll need another supplier for electricity.

Firmus Energy in the news

2017

Firmus Energy announced a 12.2% increase in its gas prices, from March 31 for customers in the Ten Towns area and April 7 in Greater Belfast. The increase will add around £66 to customers’ annual gas bills.

2016

April: Firmus Energy cut its gas prices by 7.7%, following another 5% cut in October 2015.