Good Energy

Good Energy is the first dedicated 100% renewable-electricity supplier and supplies more than 72,000 electricity and 43,000 gas customers.

All of Good Energy’s electricity is sourced from solar, wind and hydro power from British energy generators. These are mostly small, local and independent. Good Energy also invests in its own solar and wind farms, such as the Hampole Wind Farm near Doncaster. It sources more than half of its electricity from wind farms.

Since 2013, Good Energy has worked with the National Trust to develop its renewable energy projects. This includes the hydro turbines at Hafod y Porth in Snowdonia and a waterwheel at Aberdulais Falls, South Wales.

See how Good Energy's prices compare with the rest of the market by using Which? Switch to find the cheapest gas and electricity tariffs.

Good Energy customer satisfaction

Good Energy comes in 10th place out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

The table below shows the breakdown of Good Energy's score from our latest survey.

Good Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 66%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 41 Good Energy customers.)

Find out how Good Energy compares with other energy companies – click to see the full results of the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on Good Energy

Good Energy has tumbled from second place last year to 10th this year. Its year-on-year complaints haven’t increased, but some people told us about bills not matching meter readings and higher direct debits than expected.

Good Energy is well liked - just not as much as our top scorers.

Good Energy itself says estimated billing is its top reason for complaints, and it’s making changes by early 2017 to the way it bills. Overall, Good Energy is still well liked – just not as much as our top scorers.

Its ratings for customer service and complaints handling match renewable rival Ecotricity.

In our recent investigation into call-waiting times, Good Energy came 15th out of 23 energy providers for picking up the phone on their customer service line. It took more than five minutes, while its sales line was picked up in one minute.

Good Energy’s electricity is 100% renewable and sourced from British generators, including its own wind and solar farms. Some 6% of its green gas is produced from the breakdown of organic matter, such as manure. It also invests in tidal energy.

Pros: A good eco-friendly choice of supplier.

Cons: Other companies are much cheaper.

Good Energy fuel mix

Where Good Energy gets its fuel:

100% renewables

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

Good Energy in the news

2017

Good Energy announced price rises for gas and electricity from 1 March. Customers on its standard variable tariffs will see a 10% increase for electricity and 11.5% for gas. It states this will mean an average increase of £10 per month for dual fuel customers.

2016

In February 2016, Good Energy dropped its gas prices by 7.2%, to take effect from April 2016. Average users will save around £42 each year as a result of the cut.

2015

In April 2015, Good Energy dropped its gas and electricity prices. It actually increased its standing charge but decreased its unit rate resulting in a 3.2% drop on its gas prices and 2.1% on its electricity prices for a typical medium user. But while the majority of its customers will benefit from the decrease, some low users could actually end up paying more.

Fed up with high energy bills and poor customer service? Use Which? Switch to find the cheapest gas and electricity.