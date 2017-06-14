iSupply Energy

iSupplyEnergy began to sell energy to domestic customers in August 2012. It claims to be the cheapest supplier in many parts of the UK.

iSupplyEnergy is a British-owned supplier, based in Dorset. Its tariffs have a simple structure and prices are made up of a fixed unit rate and a daily standing charge. You can only switch to iSupplyEnergy online.

Initially, iSupply only offered electricity tariffs. It began supplying gas as well from December 2015. iSupply doesn’t offer a green tariff.

iSupplyEnergy customer satisfaction

iSupplyEnergy comes joint eighth out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

The table below shows the breakdown of iSupply's score from our latest survey.

iSupplyEnergy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy Customer score 70%

(Survey: October 2016, responses of 41 iSupplyEnergy customers.)

Which? verdict on iSupplyEnergy

iSupplyEnergy has competitive rates. Customers seemed largely happy with customer service, with one commenting that 'iSupply is easy to contact by email and answers quickly.' Another described its customer service team as 'friendly and polite.'

But if you phone iSupplyEnergy, you could be waiting nearly six minutes to speak to a member of its customer services team, our snapshot investigation found in October 2016. It's not the slowest to answer – one firm took more than 14 minutes on average – but the fastest takes just 21 seconds. You can only switch to iSupplyEnergy online; it told us it doesn't take sales calls.

However, iSupply had one of the worst rates for complaints resolution in the first half of 2016. Only 20% of complaints received in the first quarter and 15% received in the second quarter were resolved on the same or next working day, which is the worst rate of all the energy companies investigated. And only 85% were resolved within eight weeks. The best energy firms resolve close to 100% of their complaints.

Pros: It offers competitive electricity and gas tariffs

Cons: A few customers felt it could be better for helping them save energy

iSupplyEnergy fuel mix

Where iSupplyEnergy gets it fuel:

17% Coal

32% Natural Gas

24% Nuclear

3% Other

24% Renewables

(Note: This information was correct January 2017.)

