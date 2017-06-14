Other energy brands A-M

Looking for a green tariff, a cheaper tariff or a more personal service? Here we tell you what you need to know about the smaller energy suppliers, listed alphabetically from A-M.

There are currently more than 50 firms you can buy your gas and electricity from in England, Scotland and Wales. That’s seven times the number that existed in the 1990s when the market was privatised, creating the six biggest suppliers British Gas, EDF, Eon, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE.

Many new energy firms have joined the market in the past few years, but these Big Six still dominate – 86% of households buy their energy from them, according to regulator Ofgem.

With such a choice of smaller energy firms, you can find one that suits you on price and ethos. These include firms focusing on providing 100% renewable energy, serving a specific geographical area, and not-for-profit firms.

Scroll down to find out more about these smaller energy suppliers and what they have to offer - we've listed them alphabetically, from Affect Energy to LoCO2. Plus, we explain the pros and cons of choosing a small energy firm.

Do you live in Northern Ireland? Find out what Northern Ireland gas and electricity customers think of their supplier.

Affect Energy

Affect Energy is a new supplier, supplying electricity and gas to UK homes. Based on the south coast in Shoreham-by-Sea, it says it aims to put customers first, challenge convention and keep prices low. Its staff used to work for the Big Six energy providers.

Atlantic

Atlantic is a trading name of SSE. It joined the large supplier in 2004 and was called Atlantic Electric and Gas before this.

You can find out more about SSE and what its customers think of it in our full SSE review, which includes a customer satisfaction score and information about energy prices.

Avro Energy

Avro Energy is a new supplier to the market. Based in Warwickshire, it began trading in December 2015.

In the same month, its Simple and Save (paperless) dual-fuel tariff came in the top five energy deals.

Avro's tariffs have no exit fees.

Better Energy

A small new company based in Nottingham, Better Energy only supplies gas at this stage but has plans to supply electricity in the future.

It's offering some very competitive gas tariffs and was in the top five cheapest gas-only deals for February 2016.

Breeze Energy

Helping people to use less energy is Breeze Energy’s aim. Based in the North East of England, it offers a fixed tariff exclusive to the region.

Brighter World Energy

Launched in December 2016, Brighter World Energy says it’s an ethical provider with an ambition to bring clean reliable energy to the world’s poorest communities. For every 2,000 customers it gains, Brighter Energy says it will build a solar-powered micro grid in an African village.

Its supply partner is Robin Hood Energy, which will collect meter readings, send bills and statements and take payment.

Bristol Energy

Although based in Bristol, anyone in the UK can sign up to Bristol Energy’s tariffs. It’s one of the UK’s first municipal energy companies and is owned by Bristol City Council.

It invests in local renewable energy generators – although its fuel mix is currently made up of nuclear, coal, natural gas and renewables, in line with the UK average.

Bulb Energy

Bulb Energy offers 100% renewable electricity. In addition, its gas comprises 10% renewable gas made by anaerobic digesters fed with pig waste.

Bulb's competitive tariff is cheaper than other renewable energy companies and cheaper than most of the Big Six.

The company started in 2014 and is based in London.

Daligas

Daligas only supplies gas to households, and offers a fixed and variable gas tariff. Its fixed gas tariff does not have an exit fee.

This small firm is based in London.

E

E is a supplier of electricity and gas mainly to customers on pre-payment meters. It offers one fixed-price tariff.

An investigation into its marketing, sales and switching practices was begun by the energy market regulator Ofgem in September 2016.

Energy SW

A new entrant in the energy market, Energy SW is only available to people living in properties owned by social housing consortium Advantage SW. Energy is supplied by Ovo Energy, as is customer service and billing.

Engie

When Engie started supplying homes in March 2017, it was the largest company to enter the UK domestic energy market in 15 years.

Formerly called GDF Suez, Engie’s a global energy supplier and generator – and owns a hydropower station in North Wales.

Engie committed to rolling customers onto its cheapest tariff (from May 2017) when their fixed deal ends. It calls this its ‘rollover promise’.

It also announced it’ll launch an Engie Tracker tariff in summer 2017. The price of this tariff will be updated every month to reflect wholesale costs in the price customers pay. Engie says this 'will provide greater transparency on pricing'.

All of Engie's tariffs have 100% renewable electricity. It also offers one with 100% renewable gas.

Entice Energy

Entice Energy is a gas-only supplier based in Derby. If offers two tariffs – one fixed and one variable. It says it offers ‘energy free customer service’ which means you pre-book a time slot to speak with customer services.

Fairer Power

Fairer Power is a new entrant in the energy market and is only available to residents in the Cheshire East region.

This firm is a partnership between Cheshire East Council and Ovo Energy. It's owned by Cheshire East Council, and is managed and administrated with the help of Ovo Energy.

Fairerpower offers three tariffs: a variable tariff, a fixed tariff and a tariff for pre-payment customers.

Fischer Energy

A new energy market entrant in January 2017, Fischer Energy offers just one variable tariff. Its electricity is 100% renewable, bought from Danish firm Dong Energy which generates it from wind farms.

Based in Leicester, Fischer Energy is an expansion of an existing storage heater business. It says it aims to sign up 40,000 customers in its first year.

Future Energy

Based in Newcastle, Future Energy is a new supplier to customers in the north-east of England. It says it's committed to offering low prices and transparent billing.

Gen4u

Launched in spring 2017, Gen4u says its aim is to give customers cheaper bills and good customer service by using technology. It only offers fixed tariffs which have no exit fees.

Glide

Glide specialises in supplying tenants, landlords, letting agents and property developers. Besides gas and electricity, Glide offers phone lines, broadband and TV services. Set up in 2006, its aim was to deliver one bill for all services to tenants in shared accommodation who want to only pay their share.

Go Effortless

Based in Staffordshire, this small company's starting motivation was to provide cheaper energy for friends and family. It offers a competitive tariff and has one simple tariff-pricing structure.

It was formed in 2015, and says it's committed to clear bills and accountability.

GnERGY

GnERGY was launched in December 2013 and is a community-owned company that offers competitive tariffs.

What makes GnERGY unique is that the company is run by ex-Gurkhas, who say they run the company in the same way they approach life – with efficiency, commitment, simplicity and honesty.

Its UK-based customer service team speaks English, Nepali and Hindi.

Green Energy UK

Green Energy UK sources all of its energy from green and renewable sources. None of its electricity comes from coal or nuclear power and it sources 100% ‘green’ gas from anaerobic digestion.

Customers can become shareholders in Green Energy UK free of charge. It says it aims to make renewable energy mainstream and to offer competitive prices.

It was the first energy supplier to launch a dual-fuel tariff, which uses a smart meter to charge customers different electricity rates depending on the time of day. Called TIDE, it costs just 4.9p per unit of electricity used between 11pm to 6am, but up to five times as much at peak times. It may suit you if you use lots of electricity at night, similar to Economy 7 or Economy 10 tariffs.

None of Green Energy UK's tariffs have exit fees and its electricity-only tariff has no standing charge.

Green Network Energy

Originally an Italian gas and electricity company, Green Network Energy began supplying customers in the UK in 2017. It says it’s aimed at Italian expats, has a bilingual call centre and website, with headquarters in Rome. Its tariffs include 100% renewable electricity and ‘family’ tariffs, which it says are designed for high energy users.

Iresa

This small energy company is based in Nottingham and was first granted a licence by Ofgem to supply energy to households in July 2014.

As of July 2016, the firm offers a 12-month dual fuel energy tariff and does not charge customers any exit fees to leave this fixed tariff. Iresa charges accounts £10 a year to receive paper bills and £1 for a one-off paper bill. It pays customers interest on any credit balance built up, at a rate of 4.5%.

April 2017 update: Iresa is not taking on new customers at present.

Leccy

Liverpool Energy Community Company (The Leccy) launched in 2017. Leccy is a not-for-profit energy company set up by Liverpool City Council in partnership with Robin Hood Energy. It states it’ll also advice customers how to switch from prepayment energy meters to cheaper direct debit tariffs.

LoCO2

LoCO2 joined Solarplicity in April 2017, and now operates under that name. Find out more in Other energy brands N-Z.

How risky is it to choose a small energy firm?

The ultimate risk of choosing a small energy company is that it goes bust, which is what happened to GB Energy Supply in November 2016. But if your supplier does go under, you won’t be cut off. Instead, Ofgem appoints a replacement energy supplier.

This supplier doesn’t have to honour the prices customers paid previously but any credit balance you have built up will be protected. Read our advice on what to do if your energy supplier goes bust.

Small suppliers won’t suit everyone. If you receive the Warm Home Discount (a £140 payment to those who qualify for certain benefits) or want your supply to pay your feed-in tariff if you have solar panels, check the supplier offers these before you switch. Energy companies don’t have to provide these unless they have more than 250,000 customers – but many choose to.