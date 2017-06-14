PFP Energy

PFP Energy is a not-for-profit energy supplier which entered the market in October 2015.

This is the first time PFP Energy has been included in our energy companies satisfaction survey. It did rather well - finishing as the second-highest scoring energy firm.

It claims to be straightforward to deal with and offers one fixed and one variable gas and electricity tariff. Its deals can be competitive and appeared among the top five cheapest deals for some months in 2016.

PFP Energy also manages leisure centres and homes across the UK. Since it has no shareholders, PFP Energy says its profits are reinvested into these community projects.

PFP customer satisfaction

PFP Energy finished in an impressive second place out of 23 energy companies rated by 8,917 members of the public in the annual Which? energy customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

To calculate its customer score, we ask customers how satisfied they are with the company and whether they would recommend PFP Energy to a friend.

'It is both cheaper than my previous supplier and efficient' PFP Energy customer

The table below shows the breakdown of its score from our latest survey.

PFP Energy survey results Area of performance Star rating Customer service and complaints handling - Value for money Bills (accuracy and clarity) Helping you to save energy - Customer score 76%

(Survey: October 2016, responses from 31 PFP Energy customers.)

We didn’t have enough responses from PFP Energy customers to be able to provide a rating for ‘customer services and complaints’, or ‘helping you save energy’. However, the number of complaints it has received so far is low (according to figures published in line with regulator Ofgem’s guidance).

Which? verdict on PFP Energy

PFP Energy claims its prices are much cheaper than the big energy providers – and we found its tariffs were among the cheapest UK-wide deals on the market at times in 2016.

Our survey reveals that PFP Energy has kept its customers happy for the year since its launch. Its customer score of 76% is an impressive two percentage points behind top-scoring energy supplier Ovo Energy, which is much more established.

PFP Energy tariffs were among the cheapest on the market at times in 2016.

Just six energy companies’ customers give their bills five stars – PFP Energy is one of them. Its customers are pleased with both accuracy and clarity. One PFP Energy customer commented that bills are ‘clear to show what has been used, amount charged and the projected amount for the year’.

Another said: ‘I get the bills every month by email and they are accurate.’

PFP Energy received just two complaints on average per 1,000 customers in the first half of 2016, although this figure may be so low because it’s new.

Pros: Low levels of complaints in its first year and it offers competitive tariffs.

Cons: PFP Energy is unable to supply customers with prepayment meters.

PFP Energy fuel mix

PFP Energy will publish its first fuel mix disclosure in September 2017.