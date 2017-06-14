Buying the best epilator

We don't have any Which? Best Buy epilators, as we haven't put epilators through our lab tests. But we do have reviews from people who've tried ones from leading brands such as Braun, Philips, Panasonic and Remington.

Based on their feedback, we've found these features key to a good epilator:

Epilating will never be pleasant, but some make the experience much less painful than others. Some have special caps for sensitive skin; some come with ice caps and massaging heads designed to relieve pain. Ease of use. Some are cordless, offering more flexibility, or have features such as pivoting heads or ergonomic grip which makes them easier to use. Some have different attachments or heads for different body parts. Having an epilator that's easy to clean is also key.

