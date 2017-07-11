How to buy the best external hard drive

What is an external hard drive and what does it do?

An external hard drive is a portable device that you can easily plug in to your computer to add extra storage or to transfer files.

A hard drive can be a computing lifesaver for plenty of reasons. If there isn't much storage on your computer itself, then connecting an external hard drive can give you the storage space you need to work with your files or store videos and photos.

Most importantly, an external drive enables you to make backup copies of important files that you can store away from your computer. Should your laptop or home computer fail - or if it's stolen, or infected by ransomware - then you'll still be able to access priceless photos and home videos.

As most external hard drives are portable, they offer an easy way to move your files from one computer to another.

An alternative to storing your files using a physical device is to save them to online cloud storage systems. Learn more about this in our guide external hard drives vs cloud storage.

What size hard drive do I need?

External hard drives typically come with between 250GB (gigabytes) and 4TB (terabytes - effectively 4000GB) of data. Even at the smaller end of the scale, external hard drives can hold thousands of your files.

To put it in context, on average, 1GB can hold about 500 iPhone photos or about 200 iTunes digital songs.

As such, you'll probably only need to spend more on a very large capacity device if you want to back up your entire computer, or if you store a lot of video and audio files.

Solid state drives versus regular hard drives

There are two types of external hard drives - solid state drives (SSDs) or traditional hard disk drives (HDDs).

SSDs use flash memory - the same type of storage used in SD cards for digital cameras or in iPads and other tablets. The lack of moving parts means they're less likely to break down than more mechanical HDDs and ensures that they're ready to go straight away and can retrieve files much more quickly.

They're also lighter, quieter and use less battery power, so won't drain your laptop battery as quickly when connected.

HDDs use older technology, with a spinning disc inside that physically moves. It takes longer to copy your files to this type of drive, but they offer two big advantages over SSDs – they're cheaper and offer far larger storage capacities. SSDs typically have around 256GB of storage capacity, while HDDs may have as much as 2TB or even 4TB.

We'd advise you to go with a traditional HDD if price is important to you, and if you have a large number of files to store. But, if you're not storing thousands of videos or backing up your entire system, an SSD could prove more reliable and a faster storage tool - at a higher cost than an HDD.