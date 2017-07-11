Which? Best Buy external hard drives

Don't get stuck with an external hard drive that's sluggish to start up and slow to use. When it comes to testing computing storage solutions, we don't simply take a quick look at the specs or the brand name. We test all the key criteria to ensure that each hard drive is measured equally and every tested model is comparable with one another.

All of our reviews take place in a controlled lab environment designed to mimic real-life use scenarios, so you can be sure that a Which? Best Buy external hard drive will run smoothly and will keep all your files safe.

Our experts measure the actual usable storage space so you'll know whether you really will be able to fit all your files on the disk.

We don't simply report the hypothetical transfer speeds claimed by the manufacturers - instead we make our own judgements based on our expert tests.

We check the build quality of each drive to ensure they don't get too hot, or noisy, during use..

