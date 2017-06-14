Full fabric conditioner test results

The best fabric conditioners will leave your laundry soft and smelling fresh for days on end. We compare the best and worst to help you find your ideal fabric conditioner.

We've conducted our first ever test of fabric conditioners. We put big brands, such as Lenor and Comfort, head-to-head against supermarket own-brands, discounters Lidl and Aldi, and rival brands Fair and Ecover.

We wanted to find out which conditioners would leave you with huggable, soft laundry that has a long-lasting fragrance. And which would leave your clothes more coarse than cuddly, with none of the fresh scent claimed on the bottle.

Our top scorer got 74%, while the lowest-scoring conditioner only got 48%. As prices vary from 2p per wash to 9p, our fabric conditioner results will tell you which conditioners you should buy, and which you shouldn't bother spending your money on.

We've also spoken to textile technologists, allergy experts, bed and bathroom linen buyers and a toxicologist to answer common fabric conditioner questions - what shouldn't you use fabric conditioner on and what should you do if you have sensitive skin?

