Which? Best Buy fabric conditioners
Best Buy fabric conditioners leave laundry feeling soft and smelling fresh. Find out how we separate the best fabric conditioners from the rest.
All fabric conditioners claim to make your washing super-soft and inject it with a fragrance that'll stay for days afterwards. We've discovered which live up to their promises - and which don't.
- If you want to know which fabric conditioners will make your laundry cuddly instead of coarse, then the softness tests we conducted in our lab reveal all
- We've tested big brands Lenor and Comfort, alongside Ecover, Fairy and supermarket own-brands, so you'll know which to buy the next time you're out shopping
- Some of you told us you like your laundry injected with a fragrance that lasts for days, and some of you don't. Use the results of our scent tests to pick the fabric conditioner that best suits you
If you're a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock our Best Buy fabric conditioner recommendations on this page. Not yet a member? sign up today for a £1 Which? trial and get access to our Best Buy fabric conditioners and all of our online reviews.
How we uncover the best fabric conditioners
We've tested fabric conditioners from big brands such as Comfort, Ecover, Fairy and Lenor, plus supermarket own-brands Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose, and discounters Aldi and Lidl.
- To reveal which fabric conditioners will make your laundry super soft, we get 20 assessors in our lab to judge how soft washing feels after one wash, then again after five washes
- We rate the strength of each fabric conditioner's smell in the bottle and on wet and dry laundry. So you'll know which conditioners infuse their scent into your laundry, and which don't
- You'll often see claims of long-lasting fragrance on the fabric conditioner bottles - we wanted to find out if these were true. So we judged the strength of smell seven days after washing. Some held it well, while for others it was non-existent
Fabric conditioner reviews you can trust
With scores ranging from just 48% to 74%, and prices from 2p to 9p per wash, our results will tell you which conditioners you should buy - and which you shouldn't bother spending your money on.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Take out a trial membership and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.
If you're a Which? member, simply log in to unlock our Best Buy fabric conditioners on this page. Not yet a member? Then try a £1 Which? trial and get instant access to all the reviews on our website.