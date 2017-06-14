How to buy the best filter coffee machine

Which filter coffee machine features do I need?

When you're on the hunt for a filter coffee machine, manufacturers will try to turn your head by promoting all sorts of extra features, but which do you actually need? We explain the different features below. Some of them may be nice to have, but if you're not sure you'll use them then stick with a simple model - it's likely to cost you less.

New EU regulations came into force in early 2015 - new filter coffee machines must have a default shut off function.

Automatic switch-off: This means the filter coffee machine will switch itself off after a set period of time. Some models will allow you to set this time to suit you, but in many cases it's predetermined. New EU regulations for 2015 require filter coffee machines released from January 2015 onwards to have a default eco mode which automatically shuts off the machine. In this mode:

Machines with insulated jugs must switch off after a maximum of five minutes

Machines with non-insulated (ie glass) jugs must switch off after 40 minutes

If you'd like a machine that will continue to keep coffee warm until you switch it off, you'll need to either look for a model that was released in 2014 or earlier, or one with a special setting. However, the best brew is a fresh one - as if coffee is left sitting it becomes increasingly bitter.

Insulated jug: Glass jugs are most common, but some filter coffee machines come with an insulated jug to help keep your coffee warm for longer without the use of a warming plate.

Programmable timer: This handy feature allows you to set a time for the machine to switch on and start brewing - particularly desirable if you love the idea of waking up to a pot of freshly brewed coffee. It's common in pricier filter coffee machines, but not exclusive to them - some models costing as little as £15 have a programmable timer.

Removable water tank: Most filter coffee machines have a fixed water tank - you fill them by using the coffee jug to measure and pour in the water you need. However, fixed tanks may limit where you can place your filter coffee machine in your kitchen and they can be tricky to clean. Removable water tanks aren't common, but they do exist and may make using your filter coffee machine easier.

Showerhead: Both standard and pour-over models may use a showerhead. As the name suggests, this means that a fine spray of water is sprinkled over the coffee grounds rather than a single stream. The idea is that this will wet the coffee more evenly to ensure a consistent brew. The machines we've tested that use showerheads tend to do well in our taste tests.

Now find the perfect filter coffee machine for you by checking out our filter coffee machine reviews.