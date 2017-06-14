How we test filter coffee machines

Filter coffee machines differ wildly in price, with the latest models using elaborate brewing technology and promising a better-tasting brew as a result. But how can you tell whether it's really worth investing the extra money in one?

We've tested filter machines from big brands like DeLonghi, KitchenAid and Russell Hobbs as well as own-brand models from Argos, Currys and Lakeland. Our independent tests have shown that some budget coffee machines can make better coffee than products that are over five times as expensive, whereas other premium models really are worth the extra investment.

Head to our filter coffee machine reviews to find out which models topped our tests and which will leave you with a nasty taste in your mouth.