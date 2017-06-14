Best cheap fitness trackers for 2017
Top five fitness trackers under £100
By Hannah Walsh
Article 2 of 2
Even if you’re looking for a fitness tracker with good features, you can still pick up a device that offers excellent value for money under £100.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
We’ve showcased our pick of the top three fitness trackers under £50, ideal for those who want to keep an eye on their steps and distance. By spending out just a little more, you may be able to pick up a couple of extra features or a snazzier design.
Buying a fitness tracker on a budget doesn’t necessarily mean you have to skimp on features. We’ve found some great value devices for under £100 that have built-in heart rate monitors, multi-sport tracking modes and altimeters – useful for hikers, or even just for keeping an eye on the number of floors you’ve climbed in a day. Our tests have even revealed a bargain device with built-in GPS, meaning you can leave your phone at home while out for a run.
Features are important, but we’ve found that there’s no correlation between the specification or price of a device and the accuracy of the activity tracking, or how comfortable it is. Some costly devices have struggled to accurately measure steps taken, distance travelled or calories burnt during our testing. Poor placement of heart rate monitors has made them bulky and uncomfortable too. That’s where our tests can help. Below are some top-notch fitness trackers for under £100, including models from Fitbit and Garmin.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Fitness trackers under £100
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
This little device aced our tough accuracy tests. It’s small and discrete, so a delight to use and wear.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
There’s no need to charge this device as it has a replaceable battery that will last for around a year. It’s accurate, too.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
This device may be a case of age over looks, but it’s got a built-in heart rate monitor and a great companion app.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
This fitness tracker is packed full of features, including a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. But what else does it have?
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
- Built in heart rate monitor:
- Member exclusive
A stylish wrist-worn fitness tracker. But is it a case of style over substance?
Should I buy a fitness tracker, fitness watch or smartwatch?
The difference between fitness trackers, fitness watches and smartwatches boils down to whether you want a wearable device that’s designed to keep track of your activity and health, or to help you communicate and deliver notifications.
A fitness tracker is a good option for tracking daily activity, such as how many steps you’ve taken, distances travelled or calories burnt. Some offer more advanced features, such as built-in GPS or a heart rate monitor too. For more dedicated or in-depth tracking of sports then a fitness watch is the best bet and almost all have built-in GPS, so that you can exercise without your phone nearby, and multiple modes for tracking specific exercise such as weight training or swimming. They tend to be pricier than fitness trackers though – our cheapest Best Buy fitness watch costs over £200.
The best smartwatches make it easy to view and respond to emails, texts, calls and social media notifications on your wrist. Most will offer some very basic fitness tracking while others have a plethora of fitness tracking options, such as the Apple Watch Series 2. In-depth health tracking is still an added extra for most smartwatches, though.