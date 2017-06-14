Which? Don't Buy fitness trackers
A Don’t Buy fitness tracker will be imprecise, difficult to use and uncomfortable to wear. We recommend you steer clear of these frustrating fitness trackers.
There's little point in buying a bad fitness tracker that won't accurately track your health or fitness, or that's so uncomfortable you won't want to wear it. Our expert lab tests separate the fitness trackers you should avoid from the great products that we happily recommend as Best Buy fitness trackers.
Log-in or sign up for a £1 trial to Which? to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy fitness trackers on this page.
What makes a Don’t Buy fitness tracker
We’ve found fitness trackers in our tests that simply aren’t up to the task. Some are imprecise and will provide fitness tracking data that’s way off the mark. In fact, the worst scoring device from our testing overstated calories burned by more than 100% so you could be left thinking you’d worked off twice the number of calories. Others are so uncomfortable or difficult to use that they’d soon end up resigned to a drawer.
But we’ve also uncovered plenty of great fitness trackers, and the very best from our testing will provide you with an accurate, comprehensive and easy-to-understand snapshot of your health - day after day, year after year. They’ll have excellent companion apps, and plenty of motivational tools to keep you inspired and active.
How we test fitness trackers
We’ve reviewed all the latest fitness trackers, including devices by Fitbit, Garmin, Misfit and Samsung. We go further than anyone else when testing fitness trackers, so you can be sure that you’ll find a great device for your needs and budget. We put fitness trackers through a series of tough tests, and only recommend those devices that are accurate, easy to use and a pleasure to wear.
- We really do go the extra mile – our test participants use every fitness tracker while walking on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and running at 9.0-10km/h for 10 minutes. This means we can compare the trackers’ abilities to accurately log steps taken and distance travelled.
- Our tests reflect how people use their fitness trackers. We include a routine scenario that includes carrying shopping and unloading the dishwasher, so you’ll know which devices are accurate, no matter what you’re doing.
- We give every fitness tracker to users to try out for several weeks, so they can rate them fairly on comfort, usability, and the quality of the motivational tools or incentives.
If a fitness tracker is a Don’t Buy, you can be sure it’s one to avoid. Our tests separate the fitness trackers that will really help you improve your health, from those that you’ll quickly get fed up of using.
Find out which fitness trackers are Don’t Buys and which are Best Buys by taking out a £1 trial to Which?.