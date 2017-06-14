Top three best fitness trackers for swimming
By Hannah Walsh
Dive into our pick of the best fitness trackers for the pool, including models from Fitbit and Garmin.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Whether you want to improve your front crawl, back stroke, breaststroke or butterfly, a fitness tracker could help. But not all fitness trackers can be used in the water, and some will even get damaged if you wear them in the shower. Before diving in, it's important to know the level of water resistance your tracker offers to avoid damage to your device.
In the table below, we've rounded up the best of the fitness trackers from our testing that can be used in a pool, and that offer some form of swim tracking. Our picks are great out of the pool, too - with accurate activity tracking, easy-to-use apps and comfortable designs. If you're looking for more detailed swim metrics - such as stroke, pace or speed data - combined with other in-depth sports or fitness tracking then check out our fitness watches for swimming.
Only logged-in members can view our recommendations in the table. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access with a £1 Which? trial.
Top three fitness trackers for swimming
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
An accurate and comfortable fitness tracker that tracks everyday activity well, and is water resistant to 50 metres.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 4 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
A cheap and cheerful device that automatically tracks swimming, and is suitable for pool use.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
- Splash resistant:
- Member exclusive
- Waterproof:
- Member exclusive
- Built in GPS:
- Member exclusive
Suitable for the pool and salt water swimming, this tracker will display swim duration and calories burnt.
Water ratings explained
Water ratings are a confusing topic, and rating codes may mean different things depending on the type of device they are referring to. In the tables below we take a look at these different ratings, and what each means for how you can use your fitness tracker around and in the water.
There are two main ways to find out what level of water protection or resistance your fitness tracker has. The first thing to look for is the Ingress Protection (IP) rating. These are set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and refer to the protection provided by the casing of an electrical device. The first digit after the IP reflects the level of protection against solids, for example dust or grit. The second represents the protection against moisture. An IP code with an X in place of either number means the device hasn't been tested for that element - for example, a fitness tracker with a rating of IPX7 has been tested for moisture protection, but not dust.
|IP code
|Level of protection
|0
|No protection
|1 - 3
|Protection against light rain
|4 - 6
|Splashproof
|7
|Protected from immersion in water with a depth of up to 1 metre for up to 30 minutes
|8
|Protected from continuous immersion in water with a depth of more than 1 metre
The second is the water pressure rating. These are standards set by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). Pressure tests are measured in atmospheres (ATMs), and replicate the level of pressure at certain depths of water.
|Water ratings
|Level of protection
|1 ATM
|Resistant to pressure equivalent to a depth of 10 meters. Splashproof, but not shower or swim proof.
|3 ATM
|Resistant to pressure equivalent to a depth of 30 meters. Splashproof and shower proof, and should be fine if accidentally submersed. Not designed for swimming.
|5 ATM
|Resistent to pressure equivalent to a depth of 50 meters. Splashproof, shower proof, can be worn swimming and snorkelling in shallow water.
|10 ATM
|Resistent to pressure equivalent to a depth of 100 meters. Splashproof, shower proof, swimming and snorkelling. Not designed for deep water diving or water sports.
|20 ATM
|Resistent to pressure equivalent to a depth of 200 meters. Splashproof, shower proof, swimming and snorkelling. Surface diving and watersports, but no deep-water diving.