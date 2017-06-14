Which Fitbit fitness tracker should I buy?

Just want to know which fitness trackers topped our tough tests? Click to see our fitness tracker Best Buys.

From a cheap and cheerful £40 clip-on fitness tracker to a feature-laden £200 ‘super watch’, Fitbit offers plenty of choice. Whether you want a simple tracker to accurately log your steps, or something more advanced with a heart rate monitor and basic smart notifications.

The best Fitbit fitness tracker for you

Our tough tests put each fitness tracker through its paces. We check the accuracy of step, distance, calorie and heart rate tracking in different scenarios. This ranges from a routine of daily tasks such as loading or unloading the dishwasher and carrying the shopping, to more strenuous activities. This means we can tell you which fitness trackers accurately measure your steps, and which don't.

Our testers even don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system, so we can assess the number of calories they’re burning. And we don’t stop there. We know a tracker will be useless if it’s so uncomfortable you’re reluctant to wear it, so we assess how comfortable each one is during exercise and for daily life.

We’ve put several Fitbit trackers through their paces in our lab tests – in the table below we reveal the very best Fitbit models from our tests. To find out how the rest of the range performed, head over to our Fitbit fitness tracker reviews.

