Which Fitbit fitness tracker should I buy?
By Hannah Walsh
Our tests have found some brilliant Fitbit fitness trackers, but they’ve also revealed Fitbit trackers that aren’t up to scratch. Read on to find out more.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Just want to know which fitness trackers topped our tough tests? Click to see our fitness tracker Best Buys.
From a cheap and cheerful £40 clip-on fitness tracker to a feature-laden £200 ‘super watch’, Fitbit offers plenty of choice. Whether you want a simple tracker to accurately log your steps, or something more advanced with a heart rate monitor and basic smart notifications.
The best Fitbit fitness tracker for you
Our tough tests put each fitness tracker through its paces. We check the accuracy of step, distance, calorie and heart rate tracking in different scenarios. This ranges from a routine of daily tasks such as loading or unloading the dishwasher and carrying the shopping, to more strenuous activities. This means we can tell you which fitness trackers accurately measure your steps, and which don't.
Our testers even don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system, so we can assess the number of calories they’re burning. And we don’t stop there. We know a tracker will be useless if it’s so uncomfortable you’re reluctant to wear it, so we assess how comfortable each one is during exercise and for daily life.
We’ve put several Fitbit trackers through their paces in our lab tests – in the table below we reveal the very best Fitbit models from our tests. To find out how the rest of the range performed, head over to our Fitbit fitness tracker reviews.
Which? members can log in to see the products behind the scores. If you're not already a member, you can take a £1 Which? trial.
Best Fitbit fitness trackers
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
This little device aced our tough accuracy tests, and is small and discrete so a delight to use and wear.
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 5 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
You won’t struggle to stay motivated with this fitness tracker, as it’s full of great tracking options and motivational prompts.
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort:
- 3 out of 5
- Accuracy:
- 4 out of 5
A stylish wrist-worn fitness tracker. But is it a case of style over substance?
More ways to save money
Which? reviews thousands of products and services each year, shedding light on the best and worst to help you with your everyday decisions. With advice and reviews on everything from pushchairs to pensions and fridges to financial services, Which? works for you to help you save money.
To discover the benefits try Which? with a £1 trial and you'll receive access to all our online content, Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door, one-to-one answers to your legal and personal finance questions over the phone, and access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations of services in your area.