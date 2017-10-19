Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Best activity trackers and fitness watches for 2017

Top five best fitness watches and activity trackers with heart-rate monitors

By Hannah Walsh

Article 4 of 6

We review the latest and greatest fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in heart-rate monitors from all the top brands, to see which will get your pulse racing.

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

A built-in heart-rate monitor is a useful feature and, if accurate, can help you track your active heart-rate zone and measure improvements in training. We’ve tested fitness watches and activity trackers with built-in heart-rate monitors from brands including Fitbit, Garmin, Polar and Samsung, among others.

The Best Buy fitness watches and activity trackers in the table below not only do a great job of accurately tracking your heart rate and other activities, but are comfortable to wear and a breeze to use. Poor performers in our tests struggle to accurately track heart rate, including one device that understated it by nearly 60%.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.

Best fitness watches and acitivity trackers with heart-rate monitors

Today's best price £139.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed May 2017
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Accuracy heart monitor:
5 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Member exclusive
Built in GPS:
Member exclusive
Waterproof:
Member exclusive

We found that this simple fitness watch accurately tracks heart rate and distance.

Sign up to reveal product
Today's best price £327.99
Which? score 73%
Reviewed Nov 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
5 out of 5
Accuracy heart monitor:
4 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Member exclusive
Built in GPS:
Member exclusive
Waterproof:
Member exclusive

We found that this simple fitness watch accurately tracks heart rate and distance.

Sign up to reveal product
Today's best price £99.07
Which? score 68%
Reviewed May 2017
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Accuracy heart monitor:
5 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Member exclusive
Built in GPS:
Member exclusive
Waterproof:
Member exclusive

We got 15 days of battery life from this fitness tracker, and found it well-suited to runners.

Sign up to reveal product
Today's best price £104.99
Which? score 66%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Accuracy heart monitor:
4 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Member exclusive
Built in GPS:
Member exclusive
Waterproof:
Member exclusive

This isn’t our highest scoring device but it accurately tracks heart rate. What else does it offer?

Sign up to reveal product
Typical price £31.00
Which? score 58%
Reviewed Dec 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Accuracy heart monitor:
3 out of 5
Type of tracker:
Member exclusive
Built in GPS:
Member exclusive
Waterproof:
Member exclusive

You won't see this fitness tracker in your local shops. It's cheap and has a built-in heart- rate monitor, but is it worth it?

Sign up to reveal product

How do we test heart-rate tracking accuracy?

Our test participants go through a series of tasks while wearing a ‘telemetry monitor’ chest strap, which measures the electrical signals from their heart. They walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/hour for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/hour for 10 minutes and go through a routine of daily tasks, including loading and unloading a dishwasher, carrying the shopping and sitting reading a magazine.

We compare the heart-rate readings from the telemetry monitor with the fitness watch or activity tracker, which allows us to calculate how accurate the device is. We know consistency is just as important as accuracy, particularly when using changes in heart rate to monitor improvements in fitness over time. So we repeat our walking test to see if the trackers consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Top five best fitness trackers for swimming

next

Top five fitness watches and activity trackers for step tracking

Which? works for you © Which? 2017