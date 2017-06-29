Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best cheap fitness trackers for 2017

Top five fitness trackers under £100

By Hannah Walsh

Article 2 of 2

Even if you’re looking for a fitness tracker with good features, you can still pick up a device that offers excellent value for money under £100.

We’ve showcased our pick of the top three fitness trackers under £50, ideal for those who want to keep an eye on their steps and distance. By spending out just a little more, you may be able to pick up a couple of extra features or a snazzier design.

Buying a fitness tracker on a budget doesn’t necessarily mean you have to skimp on features. We’ve found some great value devices for under £100 that have built-in heart rate monitors, multi-sport tracking modes and altimeters – useful for hikers, or even just for keeping an eye on the number of floors you’ve climbed in a day. Our tests have even revealed a bargain device with built-in GPS, meaning you can leave your phone at home while out for a run.

Features are important, but we’ve found that there’s no correlation between the specification or price of a device and the accuracy of the activity tracking, or how comfortable it is. Some costly devices have struggled to accurately measure steps taken, distance travelled or calories burnt during our testing. Poor placement of heart rate monitors has made them bulky and uncomfortable too. That’s where our tests can help. Below are some top-notch fitness trackers for under £100, including models from Fitbit and Garmin.

Not found the product for you? Browse all of our fitness tracker reviews

Fitness trackers under £100

Fitbit One
Today's best price £69.98
Which? score 71%
Reviewed Dec 2015
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
5 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Waterproof:
Built in heart rate monitor:
This little device aced our tough accuracy tests. It’s small and discrete, so a delight to use and wear.

Garmin Vivofit 3
Today's best price £64.98
Which? score 70%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Best Buy
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Waterproof:
Built in heart rate monitor:
There’s no need to charge this device as it has a replaceable battery that will last for around a year. It’s accurate, too.

Fitbit Charge HR
Today's best price £89.99
Which? score 68%
Reviewed Sep 2015
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
5 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Waterproof:
Built in heart rate monitor:
This device may be a case of age over looks, but it’s got a built-in heart rate monitor and a great companion app.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+
Today's best price £139.96
Which? score 66%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
4 out of 5
Comfort:
4 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Waterproof:
Built in heart rate monitor:
This fitness tracker is packed full of features, including a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. But what else does it have?

Fitbit Alta
Today's best price £49.99
Which? score 60%
Reviewed Jul 2016
Ease of use:
3 out of 5
Comfort:
3 out of 5
Accuracy:
4 out of 5
Built in GPS:
Waterproof:
Built in heart rate monitor:
A stylish wrist-worn fitness tracker. But is it a case of style over substance?

Should I buy a fitness tracker, fitness watch or smartwatch?

The difference between fitness trackers, fitness watches and smartwatches boils down to whether you want a wearable device that’s designed to keep track of your activity and health, or to help you communicate and deliver notifications.

A fitness tracker is a good option for tracking daily activity, such as how many steps you’ve taken, distances travelled or calories burnt. Some offer more advanced features, such as built-in GPS or a heart rate monitor too. For more dedicated or in-depth tracking of sports then a fitness watch is the best bet and almost all have built-in GPS, so that you can exercise without your phone nearby, and multiple modes for tracking specific exercise such as weight training or swimming. They tend to be pricier than fitness trackers though – our cheapest Best Buy fitness watch costs over £200.

The best smartwatches make it easy to view and respond to emails, texts, calls and social media notifications on your wrist. Most will offer some very basic fitness tracking while others have a plethora of fitness tracking options, such as the Apple Watch Series 2. In-depth health tracking is still an added extra for most smartwatches, though.

