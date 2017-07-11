How to buy the best fitness or activity tracker

Which sensors do I need?

Some fitness or activity trackers have as many as 11 separate sensors, to track everything from your steps and heart rate to your exact location and even the intensity of sunlight to let you know when it’s time to reach for the sunscreen. Having a variety of accurate, consistent sensors gives you more detailed and, in some cases, more accurate, data. But, as revealed by our tough tests, not every device has accurate sensors.

And having too many sensors can reduce the battery life of your device or make it more complicated to use. We rate every device in our tests to see how easy it is to use – check out our ease-of-use ratings before you buy.

Step tracking: A pedometer is the most basic sensor, and one you’ll find in every fitness tracker. This will count your steps and can often capture distance, too, based on an estimation of your stride length. We put the step counter through its paces in our tough lab test and check the accuracy.

Built-in GPS: If your tracker has built-in GPS, it can track distance more accurately – as long as the GPS works well and doesn’t drop the connection, that is. Many fitness trackers can be paired to your mobile phone to make use of your phone’s GPS, but built-in GPS is useful if you want to jog or cycle without carrying your phone.

Heart-rate monitoring: A heart-rate monitor is another option worth considering. This, as you might expect, will measure your heart rate throughout the day. It will report on your average heart rate, and periods of peaks and troughs – useful for tracking the effect of any periods of activity. During our lab testing, we put the accuracy of heart-rate monitoring to the test to ensure they don’t miss a beat.

Calorie burn: Most trackers provide an ongoing record of your calorie burn. Models with heart-rate monitors usually loop in the heart-rate data to better estimate how many calories you’ve burned. However, the accuracy of calorie-burn data is largely dependent on how well the algorithm built in by the manufacturer interprets your fitness data. The presence of a heart-rate monitor doesn’t guarantee more accurate calorie-burn information.

Sleep monitoring: Most trackers will keep an eye on your sleep, including motion sensing to see whether your sleep is disturbed, and a measure of REM, light and deep sleep. A smart alarm feature means your tracker will pick the optimal time in your sleep cycle, that’s close to your alarm, to wake you up.

Advanced sensors: More advanced models have specialist sensors to track everything from your oxygen consumption (VO2 Max) to barometers and lux meters for checking the relative pressure or light levels where you are. These are interesting but won’t help much in tracking your fitness. If you're looking for a device capable of advanced sports tracking, a fitness watch may be the device for you.