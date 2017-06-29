How we test fitness trackers

We only recommend fitness trackers that are comfortable to wear, easy to use and good at accurately tracking your fitness day in, day out. Because if a tracker digs into your wrist or wildly overestimates how much exercise you’ve done, there’s simply no point in wearing it.

Fitness trackers from all the big brands, including Fitbit, Jawbone, Garmin, Misfit and Microsoft, go through a raft of tests in and out of our lab. The best fitness trackers will provide in-depth and accurate data on the device or an easy-to-use app, as well as helpful tools for motivation. They'll be comfortable to wear, and have a range of features. The worst we've found will over or understate steps, calories and distances, and lack useful features.

Each fitness tracker is tested in different scenarios to find out how they perform - from day-to-day activities to exercise, both in and out of the lab. We put them through several rounds of testing, too, so we can be sure our fitness band reviews can reliably answer your key questions, including:

How accurately does the fitness tracker capture steps?

Can I rely on it to tell me exactly how many calories I’ve burned?

Can it help me exercise more and stay motivated?

Is it comfortable and will I want to wear it every day?

Should I buy it?

Find out which models ace our tough tests by reading our fitness tracker reviews.