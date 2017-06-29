How we test fitness trackers
By Katie Waller

We only recommend fitness trackers that are comfortable to wear, easy to use and good at accurately tracking your fitness day in, day out. Because if a tracker digs into your wrist or wildly overestimates how much exercise you’ve done, there’s simply no point in wearing it.
Fitness trackers from all the big brands, including Fitbit, Jawbone, Garmin, Misfit and Microsoft, go through a raft of tests in and out of our lab. The best fitness trackers will provide in-depth and accurate data on the device or an easy-to-use app, as well as helpful tools for motivation. They'll be comfortable to wear, and have a range of features. The worst we've found will over or understate steps, calories and distances, and lack useful features.
Each fitness tracker is tested in different scenarios to find out how they perform - from day-to-day activities to exercise, both in and out of the lab. We put them through several rounds of testing, too, so we can be sure our fitness band reviews can reliably answer your key questions, including:
- How accurately does the fitness tracker capture steps?
- Can I rely on it to tell me exactly how many calories I’ve burned?
- Can it help me exercise more and stay motivated?
- Is it comfortable and will I want to wear it every day?
- Should I buy it?
How accurately does the fitness tracker capture steps?
Our test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9.0-10km/h for 10 minutes. This means we can compare the trackers’ abilities to log steps taken and distance travelled.
Consistency is just as important as accuracy. If a tracker is accurate on some days but not on others, you won’t know whether you’re improving. So we repeat our walking test to see if the trackers consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark.
And it doesn’t stop there. Our guinea pigs also go through a routine of daily tasks, including loading and unloading a dishwasher, carrying the shopping, sweeping the floor and even sitting reading a magazine. We've found trackers that are flummoxed into clocking up steps when you’re just moving your arms. So while you may think you're hitting your step targets, your body will know differently - so your overall fitness won't improve.
If you're a runner looking for a tracker with GPS, we've got you covered too. Any trackers with built-in GPS were tested for accuracy on a 1km route mapped out using a gold-standard trundle wheel. The route includes underpasses to add the challenge of potential loss of GPS signal. We even add a hill climb and compare the elevation data to Ordnance Survey topographical data.
Can I rely on a fitness tracker to tell me the calories I’ve burned?
Most trackers claim to do this, but our tests show they aren’t always accurate. Calorie burn relates directly to the oxygen you consume. So our testers don a face mask linked to a gas-analysis system. This measures oxygen intake and carbon dioxide production breath-by-breath, so we can log calorie burn as accurately as possible. Our testers hit the treadmill in their kit - running and walking. Then they leave the treadmill to carry out routine tasks.
We compare the tracker results with our gas-analysis data to find the most accurate calorie-counting devices. Our tests have uncovered trackers that overstate how many calories you've burned. If you are on a calorie-controlled diet, this could inadvertently lead to you overeating.
Can it help me exercise more and stay motivated?
The very best fitness trackers from our tests offer appealing and fun motivational tools to help keep you engaged. Some of the best we’ve seen include customisable goals, competing against mates online, earning ‘badges’ and receiving weekly emails and workout summaries. Some trackers even offer a choice of downloadable fitness programmes, which you can follow from your watch or smartphone.
Our testers spend weeks getting stuck into using not only the tracker, but any accompanying phone apps and computer software. They rate each tracker for the quality of the app and its ability to keep you interested - sorting the fun words of encouragement from the annoying nags.
Is it comfortable and will I want to wear it?
A tracker could be super-accurate, but if it rubs your skin, digs into your arm or is just plain heavy and ugly, you’re not going to wear it.
You can't tell from looking at a fitness tracker in the box what it will be like to wear. So our male and female testers rate each tracker for how comfy it is to wear for sports and daily life, how well it sits on different sized wrists and if you’re likely to end up with dirty marks from wearing it. This means you can use our reviews to choose the right fitness tracker for you.
Should I buy it?
Each of our tests makes an impact on our overall test score – the overall percentage score we award to each fitness tracker on test.
Accuracy, ease of use and comfort are the most important aspects of a fitness tracker. They make up the lion’s share of our total test score, which is broken down as follows:
- 45% accuracy
- 25% ease of use
- 15% smart functions
- 10% battery
- 5% features
A fitness tracker needs to score at least 69% in our tests to become a Best Buy. Those that score 45% or less are Don't Buys.