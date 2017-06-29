How we test fitness watches
By Alison Potter
Our thorough testing identifies the best fitness watches for tracking cycling, running and swimming, both indoors and outdoors.
We only recommend fitness watches that are comfortable to wear, easy to use and good at accurately tracking your exercise day in, day out. If a watch painfully digs into your wrist or wildly overestimates how much activity you’ve done, there’s simply no point wearing it.
Fitness watches from all the big brands, including Garmin, TomTom and Polar, go through a range of tough tests in and outside our lab. The best fitness watches will provide in-depth and accurate data on the device and in an easy-to-use app, as well as helpful tools for motivation. They'll be comfortable to wear, and have a range of features. The worst we've found will over or understate heart-rate, calories and distances, and lack useful features.
Each fitness watch is tested in different scenarios to find out how they perform, both in terms of day-to-day activities and the specific kinds of exercise tracking that’s offered. We put them through several rounds of testing, too, so we can be sure our fitness watch reviews can reliably answer your key questions, including:
- How well does the fitness watch track exercise I do regularly?
- Can I rely on it to read my data accurately?
- Is it comfortable and will I want to wear it every day?
- Should I buy it?
How well does the fitness watch track exercise?
In the lab our test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/h for 10 minutes. They cycle on a stationary bike for 10 minutes and swim 0.5km in an indoor pool, as well as go outside for a 5km woodland run. We then compare how the different devices track distance, pace, heart-rate and time.
Although many watches claim to be suitable to track swimming, we’ve discovered that the swim metric data they return can vary wildly. Some do a great job of capturing swim time, distance, swim pace and stroke rate. Others can only offer the overall time spent swimming, which won’t be helpful if you’re looking to monitor any improvement in your swimming technique.
We check what different kinds of activities the fitness watch can track, both on the device itself and in the accompanying app. We also look at what personal information can be inputted to get more specific data from your watch, such as height, weight, stride length and food consumption.
Can I rely on it to read my data accurately?
All fitness watches with built-in GPS are tested for accuracy on a 1km route mapped out using a gold-standard trundle wheel. The route includes dense trees and an underpass to add the challenge of potential loss of GPS signal. We even add a hill climb and compare the elevation data to Ordnance Survey topographical data to get an idea of the accuracy of the distance calculator.
If a watch has a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, we make sure to not only test its accuracy, but its performance too. We check heart-rate readings at rest, during low-intensity exercise and during high-intensity exercise, such as running and cycling. With some watches we struggled to retrieve readings, and others showed contradictory results compared with data taken at the same time from a more reliable chest strap heart-rate monitor.
33% The amount by which heart-rate measurements varied on the least consistent fitness watch, making it challenging to track day-on-day progress.
It’s claimed that most fitness watches will tell you the calories you’ve burnt during a session, but our tests have found some fitness watches produce inaccurate calorie data, which could hamper calorie-controlled diets. Calorie burn relates directly to the oxygen you consume, so our testers don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system. This measures oxygen intake and carbon dioxide production breath-by-breath, so we can log calorie burn as accurately as possible. We compare the watch results with our gas analysis data to find the most accurate calorie counting devices.
Consistency is just as important as accuracy. If a watch is accurate on some days but not on others, you won’t know whether you’re improving. So we repeat all our different tests to see if the fitness watches consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark.
Is it comfortable and will I want to wear it every day?
A fitness watch can be incredibly accurate, but if it digs into your arm, the strap rubs or the watch is notably large and heavy, you’re not going to want to wear it - especially when you’re exercising. And it’s an expensive purchase to leave in a drawer somewhere gathering dust.
You can’t tell what a fitness watch will be like to wear just by looking at it. So our male and female testers rate each watch for how well it sits on different-sized wrists and how comfy it is to wear for sports and in everyday life. This includes whether you can easily change in and out of a wetsuit when triathlon training, and if you can wear a shirt or an item with tight long-sleeves when wearing the watch.
Should I buy it?
Each of our tests makes an impact on our overall test score – the overall percentage score we award to each fitness watch on test.
Accuracy, ease of use and comfort are the most important aspects of a fitness watch. They make up the lion’s share of our total test score, which is broken down as follows:
- 50% ease of use
- 40% fitness functions
- 10% features
A fitness watch needs to score at least 70% in our tests to become a Best Buy.
