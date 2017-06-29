Which? Don't Buy fitness trackers

How we test fitness trackers

We’ve reviewed all the latest fitness trackers, including devices by Fitbit, Garmin, Misfit and Samsung. We go further than anyone else when testing fitness trackers, so you can be sure that you’ll find a great device for your needs and budget. We put fitness trackers through a series of tough tests, and only recommend those devices that are accurate, easy to use and a pleasure to wear.

We really do go the extra mile – our test participants use every fitness tracker while walking on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and running at 9.0-10km/h for 10 minutes. This means we can compare the trackers’ abilities to accurately log steps taken and distance travelled.

Our tests reflect how people use their fitness trackers. We include a routine scenario that includes carrying shopping and unloading the dishwasher, so you’ll know which devices are accurate, no matter what you’re doing.

We give every fitness tracker to users to try out for several weeks, so they can rate them fairly on comfort, usability, and the quality of the motivational tools or incentives.

If a fitness tracker is a Don’t Buy, you can be sure it’s one to avoid. Our tests separate the fitness trackers that will really help you improve your health, from those that you’ll quickly get fed up of using.

