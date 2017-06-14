How we test fitness watches

How well does the fitness watch track exercise?

In the lab our test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/h for 10 minutes. They cycle on a stationary bike for 10 minutes and swim 0.5km in an indoor pool, as well as go outside for a 5km woodland run. We then compare how the different devices track distance, pace, heart-rate and time.

Although many watches claim to be suitable to track swimming, we’ve discovered that the swim metric data they return can vary wildly. Some do a great job of capturing swim time, distance, swim pace and stroke rate. Others can only offer the overall time spent swimming, which won’t be helpful if you’re looking to monitor any improvement in your swimming technique.

We check what different kinds of activities the fitness watch can track, both on the device itself and in the accompanying app. We also look at what personal information can be inputted to get more specific data from your watch, such as height, weight, stride length and food consumption.

Can I rely on it to read my data accurately?

All fitness watches with built-in GPS are tested for accuracy on a 1km route mapped out using a gold-standard trundle wheel. The route includes dense trees and an underpass to add the challenge of potential loss of GPS signal. We even add a hill climb and compare the elevation data to Ordnance Survey topographical data to get an idea of the accuracy of the distance calculator.

If a watch has a wrist-based heart-rate monitor, we make sure to not only test its accuracy, but its performance too. We check heart-rate readings at rest, during low-intensity exercise and during high-intensity exercise, such as running and cycling. With some watches we struggled to retrieve readings, and others showed contradictory results compared with data taken at the same time from a more reliable chest strap heart-rate monitor.

33% The amount by which heart-rate measurements varied on the least consistent fitness watch, making it challenging to track day-on-day progress.

It’s claimed that most fitness watches will tell you the calories you’ve burnt during a session, but our tests have found some fitness watches produce inaccurate calorie data, which could hamper calorie-controlled diets. Calorie burn relates directly to the oxygen you consume, so our testers don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system. This measures oxygen intake and carbon dioxide production breath-by-breath, so we can log calorie burn as accurately as possible. We compare the watch results with our gas analysis data to find the most accurate calorie counting devices.

Consistency is just as important as accuracy. If a watch is accurate on some days but not on others, you won’t know whether you’re improving. So we repeat all our different tests to see if the fitness watches consistently overstate, understate or hit the accuracy mark.