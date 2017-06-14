Which? Best Buy fitness watches

Fitness watches are expensive and a mistake can be costly. To avoid investing in a watch that won’t work for you, we put every fitness watch through its paces in our tough tests. Only the cream of the crop can be called a Best Buy, and you can be sure that the Best Buy fitness watch you choose will be accurate, comfortable and a breeze to use.

Unlike other review sites, we go out and purchase every single fitness watch we review, just as a normal customer would. We see how easy it is to set up and use day to day, as well as investigating its different features and sport-tracking abilities.

Our lab testing has uncovered devices that are inaccurate and that the manufacturers claim to have features they don’t. For instance, many are falsely said to have built-in altimeters to measure the altitude but, in fact, the watch calculates your ascent and descent using data from GPS and maps, rather than a traditional altimeter instrument. We’ve also found watches that miscalculate your heart rate or how many calories you’ve burned, making it tough to accurately track your health and fitness.

We've reviewed fitness watches for every budget – our cheapest Best Buy device can be picked up for £210.

Our reviews cover models from all the main brands, including Garmin, Polar and TomTom.

We focus on what’s important: our testers assess every watch for accuracy, comfort, ease of use and the features on offer.

Our experts cut through the jargon and hype of new technology to unearth the genuinely useful features of every fitness watch. They’ll put sensors and apps to the test to make sure every feature works as advertised.

We’ve discovered fitness watches that overstate your heart rate, calories and distance. Make sure you choose a watch that’s accurate – sign up for a £1 Which? trial to view all of our Best Buy fitness watches. Already a member? Then log in to unlock our Best Buys.

How we uncover the best fitness watches

We put the top fitness watches through a series of tough lab tests and have found some great Best Buy models. But we’ve also found some that are inaccurate and simply not up to the task. We check each watch against 77 criteria to identify its full capabilities. We were surprised to see one watch understate heart rate by 23% during our cycling tests and another miscalculate the calories burnt almost every time.

Accuracy: our testers run, walk and undertake everyday tasks while we measure how the device tracks steps, distance, calories and heart rate. Test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/h for 10 minutes so we can check how well the watch tracks steps taken and distance. You can be sure your Best Buy won’t miss a single step or heartbeat.

our testers run, walk and undertake everyday tasks while we measure how the device tracks steps, distance, calories and heart rate. Test participants walk on a calibrated treadmill at 4.8km/h for 10 minutes and run at 9-10km/h for 10 minutes so we can check how well the watch tracks steps taken and distance. You can be sure your Best Buy won’t miss a single step or heartbeat. Calorie counting: our testers don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system to log calorie burn while walking and running as accurately as possible. We then compare this with the watch count.

our testers don a face mask linked to a gas analysis system to log calorie burn while walking and running as accurately as possible. We then compare this with the watch count. Ease of use: our testers spend weeks getting stuck into using the watch and the accompanying app, so you can be sure they’ll find any niggles when using it.

our testers spend weeks getting stuck into using the watch and the accompanying app, so you can be sure they’ll find any niggles when using it. Comfort: a watch could be super-accurate, but if it rubs your skin, digs into your arm or is just plain heavy and ugly, you’re not going to wear it. We get a range of users to assess each device for comfort.

Fitness watch reviews you can trust

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

If you’re a Which? member, you can log in now to unlock the Best Buy fitness watch reviews on this page.

Not a Which? member yet? Try a £1 trial membership, and you’ll receive access to all our online content, including fitness watches, and get Which? magazine delivered to your door monthly. You can also phone our Which? Legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you’ll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.