We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how Benchmarx kitchens compare with rival brands such as John Lewis, Howdens Joinery and Magnet.

We don't have ratings for Benchmarx's kitchen installation because it is a trade company and so doesn't have its own installers or recommended ones.

See how other kitchen brands, including Wren Living and Wickes, were rated for installation, by visiting our kitchen installation page.

Click through our gallery to see a range of Benchmarx kitchens across different styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Although Benchmarx only sells directly to tradespeople, meaning you'll need to find an installer yourself, you can still view the kitchens online or in store, and receive design advice (see details below).

Benchmarx has 13 types of kitchen, both traditional and modern designs, many of which are available in a choice of three or more colours and finishes.

Planning/design service: Free design service at home where the designer will come to measure up and advise on what will suit your needs, as well as co-ordinating joinery items such as flooring. You can also go in store for advice and planning. Kitchen design software isn't offered.

Installation: As Benchmarx is a trade kitchen supplier and doesn't recommend installers, you will need to find one yourself, although Benchmarx can guide you through the process. Benchmarx kitchens come pre-assembled.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, and specialist kitchen flooring, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you. Benchmarx doesn't supply floor or wall tiles.

