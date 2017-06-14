Read our kitchen review to find out what Homebase kitchen owners really think of the brand and whether its kitchens are worth buying.

We asked 2,154 Which? members to rate their kitchens and installation, including those who used Homebase.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how Homebase was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money.

You can also see how Homebase was rated for its kitchen installation service, and read comments from Homebase kitchen owners.

If you're not a Which? member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? for instant access.

Homebase Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Visit our page on the best and worst kitchen brands to see how Homebase kitchens compare with other brands.

Homebase kitchens installation

Homebase Customer score Arranging Speed Installation quality and finish Mess during and after installation Keeping to arranged times Communication

We also asked kitchen owners about the installation process, including rating the speed and quality of installation, mess made and communication with the installer, to see whether it was hassle free or a total pain.

See how Homebase kitchen installation compares with other brands by visiting our kitchen installation page.

Homebase kitchens

Homebase kitchens gallery Homebase Turnham kitchen

Homebase Sanvito Latte kitchen

Homebase Eaton kitchen

Homebase Finsbury kitchen

Homebase Audley kitchen Previous

Next







Previous

Next

Click through our gallery to see a range of Homebase kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Homebase has fitted kitchens from four brands - Hygena, Simply Hygena, Schreiber and Odina - which you can view online or by ordering a brochure. Homebase categorises its kitchens into classic and contemporary styles, and finishes include wood and light and dark colours.

But how did Homebase kitchens do in our survey? Find out by logging in.

Planning/design service: Free design service in stores, for which you'll need to book an appointment. You can also use Homebase's free online Room Planner to design your kitchen.

Installation: Optional fitting service, where the entire process is managed and carried out by Homebase fitters, at an extra cost.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, and kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.

Visit our kitchen costs page to see how the big-name kitchen brands compare for price, as well as how much the average kitchen costs, and tips on how to keep costs down.