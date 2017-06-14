From the quality of its kitchens to its customer service, find out how Howdens Joinery customers rate this fitted-kitchen firm.

We've compiled the views of 2,154 Which? members on their fitted kitchen to calculate ratings and scores for all the major kitchen brands, including Howdens Joinery.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how Howdens Joinery was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money. You can also read comments from Howdens Joinery kitchen owners.

If you're not a Which? member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? to get instant access.

Howdens Joinery Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

Visit our page on the best and worst kitchen brands to see how Howdens Joinery kitchens compare with other brands.

Howdens Joinery kitchens installation

As Howdens Joinery only sells directly to kitchen installers, it doesn't have an in-house kitchen installation service that we can rate.

You can see how other kitchen brands, including John Lewis and Homebase, were rated for installation by visiting our kitchen installation page.

Howdens Joinery kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of Howdens Joinery kitchens across different styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Howdens Joinery gallery Howdens Joinery Burford Tongue and Groove Grey kitchen

Howdens Joinery Burford Grained Light Oak kitchen

Howdens Joinery Greenwich Gloss Stone kitchen

Howdens Joinery Greenwich Shaker Cream kitchen

Howdens Joinery Tewkesbury Stone kitchen Previous

Next







Previous

Next

Howdens Joinery is a trade-only business, so sells kitchens directly to tradespeople. If you want a Howdens Joinery kitchen, you will need to find an installer yourself. You can still view the kitchens online or through a brochure, and receive design advice (see details below).

It has 16 kitchen design ranges (called 'families' by Howdens Joinery) that incorporate a choice of eight door styles. Each has a number of different colour and finish options. The company also supplies Lamona kitchen appliances, taps and sinks, which are exclusive to Howdens Joinery.

But how did Howdens Joinery kitchens do in our survey? Find out by logging in.

Planning/design service: Free design service at home, which you'll need to organise through your chosen installer. Once it's organised, the designer will come to measure up and advise on what will suit your needs. You will then need to visit your local Howdens Joinery depot with your installer to see the plans. There isn't design software available, but you can view images and a video of your kitchen design online.

Installation: As Howdens Joinery is a trade kitchen supplier and doesn't recommend installers, you will need to find one yourself, although Howdens Joinery can guide you through the process.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from Lamona (exclusive to Howdens Joinery). Howdens Joinery doesn't supply wall tiles but does have a flooring range.

Visit our kitchen costs page to see how the big-name kitchen brands compare for price, as well as how much the average kitchen costs, and tips on how to keep costs down.