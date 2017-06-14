Our guide to John Lewis kitchens reveals what its customers really think of the brand and its kitchen installation service.

We've compiled the views of 2,154 Which? members on their kitchen, to calculate ratings and scores for all the major kitchen brands, including John Lewis.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how John Lewis was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money.

You can also see how John Lewis was rated for its kitchen installation, and read comments from John Lewis kitchen owners.

John Lewis Customer service Quality of products Quality of finish Value for money

John Lewis kitchens installation

We also asked kitchen owners about the installation process, including rating the speed of installation, the quality, mess made and the communication from the installer, to see whether it was hassle-free, or a total pain.

John Lewis Customer score Arranging Speed Installation quality and finish Mess during and after installation Keeping to arranged times Communication

John Lewis kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of John Lewis kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

John Lewis gallery John Lewis Savina kitchen

John Lewis Grange kitchen

John Lewis House Matt kitchen

John Lewis Kensington kitchen

John Lewis Vermont kitchen Previous

John Lewis's range of kitchens includes traditional styles, such as the Classic collection, which is available in 25 unique paint colours, the County collection, and more-modern designs in the First and Continental collections.

It also has a 'modern, affordable and practical' kitchen called House, which is a simple design that can include wood-grain effect and coloured panels, and has lots of storage options.

Its own-brand kitchens can also be complemented by German brand Alno's kitchens. All drawers and doors come with soft-close dampers as standard and are detachable for cleaning.

You can look at John Lewis fitted kitchens in all of its stores, except for John Lewis Trafford, Knight & Lee, Southsea, Exeter, Heathrow and St Pancras International, and At Home branches.

Planning/design service: Not included in the standard service but done by a designer or agent at your home for an extra £50, which is refundable if you do buy a John Lewis kitchen. John Lewis doesn't offer planning software, but you can get a free one-to-two-hour consultation in store, which can be booked ahead of time.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost. It's not carried out by John Lewis installers, but is organised by the company. All units come pre-assembled, and some elements, such as mantles, come custom-made.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.

