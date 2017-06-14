Discover the top firms for quality kitchen installation, including customer ratings for Homebase, John Lewis, Wickes and Magnet.

How your fitted kitchen is installed is just as important as the kitchen itself - if it takes ages to be fitted or is done shoddily, you certainly won't feel as though you've got what you paid for.

So as well as surveying customers to rate the fitted kitchen company that they bought from, we also asked them about the installation, including rating the speed and quality of installation, mess made and the communication from the installer.

In our table below, we’ve presented ratings for five big brands, including Homebase, John Lewis, Magnet, Wickes and Wren Living, as well as independent kitchen companies and small, local DIY companies. You can also find out which kitchen firms people experienced the most installation problems with.

Log in or take out a trial subscription to Which? to find out which were rated highest - and lowest - as well as which brands people had the most problems with, in the table below.

Kitchen installers - overview Kitchen installer Customer score Arranging Speed Installation quality and finish Mess during and after installation Keeping to arranged times Communication Homebase Independent DIY firms Independent kitchen firms John Lewis Magnet Wickes Wren Living The independent kitchen and DIY firms are defined as companies not widely known outside of a particular local area. Companies not listed here didn't have enough responses from customers for us to be able to rate them. The independent kitchen and DIY firms are defined as companies not widely known outside of a particular local area. Companies not listed here didn't have enough responses from customers for us to be able to rate them.

See how each fitted kitchen firm scored overall on measures such as quality of products and customer service by visiting our page on the best and worst kitchen brands.

Kitchen installation

Many kitchen companies offer a kitchen installation service, but with others you'll need to book an installer - either one recommended by the company or one you find yourself. The fitting service is sometimes included in the cost, but not always.

43% of the people we surveyed had their kitchen installed by the same company they bought it from. However, 25% found an installer themselves, and 12% used an installer recommended by the company they'd bought the kitchen from.

43 % of people got their kitchen installed by the company they bought it from

Taking DIY to a new level, 9% of people installed their kitchen themselves, and 5% got a friend or family member to do it.

35% of the people who didn't use the kitchen company to install their kitchen said it was because they prefer to choose their own installer, while 30% said it was because it was cheaper.

Which? members can log in now to see which brands most people experienced issues with during their installation, and what the most common problems were.

Kitchen installation checklist

Take the hassle out of having your new kitchen fitted and ensure the process goes smoothly with these tips on finding and using a good kitchen fitter.

If the company you bought from is installing your kitchen, find out who exactly will be fitting it, as many companies sub-contract to third parties. You'll need to know who to contact if any problems or delays arise.

If you're choosing a kitchen fitter yourself, use recommendations from previous customers and Which? ratings. Which? Trusted Traders lists tradespeople that have been through our rigorous assessment and also includes customer reviews.

Check which technical services your kitchen fitter can provide (for example plumbing, gas and electrical work) and whether they charge extra for this.

Ask your kitchen fitter to provide you with a work schedule, so you know what is happening on a day-to-day basis, and which traders or deliveries to expect and when.

Find out where the installer plans to cut their materials – will they need to use space in your home, garden or garage?

Find out if you will lose the use of your kitchen sink during the installation – how long will this be for, and will you have access to a temporary sink?

Our research

To uncover the top firms for kitchen installation, in April and May 2016 we asked 2,154 Which? members about the kitchen they bought in the past five years and experiences with the brand they bought it from. This included rating the quality of the kitchen itself, the brand's customer service and the kitchen installation.

Overall brand and installation customer scores are based on how satisfied customers were with the brand or installation, and how likely they were to recommend it to a friend.