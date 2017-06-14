If you're interested in getting a Wickes kitchen, first read our Wickes kitchens review to find out what its customers really think of its kitchens.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how Wickes kitchens compare with rival brands such as John Lewis, Howdens and Magnet.

Which? members can log in to unlock the tables below to see how Wickes was rated for its customer service, quality of products and finish, and value for money.

You can also see how Wickes was rated for its kitchen installation, and read comments from Wickes kitchen owners.

If you're not already a Which? member, you can take out a trial subscription to Which? to see this, and reviews of thousands of products, from washing machines to ovens.

Wickes kitchens installation

Wickes kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of Wickes kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Wickes kitchens gallery Wickes Tiverton Oak kitchen

Wickes Oban Ivory kitchen

Wickes Esker Azure kitchen

Wickes Heritage Sage kitchen

Wickes Sofia Cream kitchen Previous

Wickes has 36 kitchens which are split across into two categories: contemporary and classic/traditional. Its kitchens come with matt or gloss finishes and in a range of muted colours.

Its Ready to Fit range contains eight kitchens, some from the other ranges, that are flat-pack and ready to take home and assemble, either yourself or by your chosen installer.

Wickes says its cabinet edges are reinforced to provide extra protection and that its Blum hinges and drawer systems mean they close softly and are guaranteed for a lifetime.

You can order a free kitchen brochure online, and you can look at the kitchens in store or browse online.

But how did Wickes kitchens do in our survey? Find out by logging in.

Planning/design service: Wickes offers a free design service at your home, where the designer will come and measure up and advise on what will suit your needs. Once plans are ready, go in store to see the design, discuss changes and get a quote. You can also go in store for general advice. Wickes doesn't offer kitchen design software.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost, using its national network of Wickes Approved kitchen installers.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.

