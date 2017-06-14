Our guide reveals what Wren Living kitchen owners really think of its kitchens and whether they're worth spending your money on.

We've surveyed thousands of kitchen company customers to reveal how Wren Living's kitchens compare with rival brands, such as John Lewis, Howdens Joinery and Magnet.

Wren Living kitchens installation

We also asked kitchen owners about the installation process, including rating the quality, mess made, speed and communication from the installer, to see whether it's worth opting for Wren Living's installation service.

Wren Living kitchens

Click through our gallery to see a range of Wren Living kitchens across different prices and styles, including modern and traditional kitchens.

Wren Living gallery Wren Living Linda Barker Collection Raven and Linen kitchen

Wren Living Shaker Ermine French Partridge True White kitchen

Wren Living Slab White Gloss kitchen

Wren Living Linda Barker Collection Gullwing and Parchment kitchen

Wren Living Autograph White Gloss kitchen Previous

Wren Living has three kitchen ranges, divided by price: the Extra Value range, the Designer range, and the Linda Barker collection by the interior designer and TV personality.

As well as by price, you can search Wren Living kitchens online by style (Shaker, modern or traditional), by finish (matt, gloss or wood), or by colours, which include muted reds, blues, greys and cream. All the ranges mix together modern and traditional styles.

Planning/design service: Free design service at home where the designer will come to measure up and give advice on what will suit your needs. You'll then need to go in-store to see the final plans drawn up. You can also book an appointment to go in store for advice. Wren Living offers kitchen planning software, which can be accessed online at home.

Installation: Optional fitting service at extra cost. It's not carried out by Wren Living installers, but is organised by the company. All Wren Living units come pre-assembled.

Kitchen appliances, flooring and tiles: Large kitchen appliances from a range of brands, kitchen flooring and wall tiles, all fitted at extra cost - visit our home appliances page to find the best appliances for you.

Visit our kitchen costs page to see how the big-name kitchen brands compare for price, as well as how much the average kitchen costs, and tips on how to keep costs down.