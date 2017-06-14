Kitchen planning

How to plan your new fitted kitchen, from measuring and drawing plans to working out where to put plug points and appliances.

Kick off your kitchen planning by measuring the space you have to play with and noting what can and can't be moved.

If you'd prefer to get professional help with the planning of your new kitchen, a number of the big kitchen companies offer planning services and tools. But when making initial enquiries, it's still best to arm yourself with measurements.

Our best kitchen brands review reveals the top-rated kitchen firms, plus details of each brand's planning services.

How to measure your kitchen

Map out your current kitchen layout (or empty kitchen if you plan to start from scratch) on graph paper using metric measurements, as this is what kitchen manufacturers use.

Take a look at the images below for an examples of how to measure out your kitchen, and a 'kitchen triangle' - which helps you plot out the distance you need to leave between items in your kitchen.

1Ceiling and floor

Take measurements from the ceiling to the floor and across each wall. It's worth taking the measurements of the same wall or floor at a few different points, as rooms can be slightly asymmetrical and not completely square at every point.

For the width across the walls, measure along the floor, half way up the wall and near the ceiling. For the ceiling, measure at three points across the wall from the floor to the ceiling.

It's a good idea to note down the measurements for each wall individually and name them, for example 'wall one, wall two etc'. Make a note of any architectural features, such as cornices.

2Windows and doors

Note the location and size of windows and doors. Add in the distance between them and the floor and each other. When measuring windows and doors, you should include the door or window frame (sometimes called the trim) in the measurement, so measure out from these.

Also make a note of which way they open and how much room they will need to open fully. Name all the windows and doors too, for example 'window one and window two'.

3Existing kitchen units

If there are any kitchen units you want to keep, add these to your plan with their measurements - width, height and depth - and distances between them and the walls and floor where it makes sense to add this. For example, if a unit is on the floor in a corner, you would only measure the distance to the other wall, or if it's a unit fixed to the wall, you would want to include measurements to the floor and other walls.

4Electric sockets and waste pipes

Highlight where the electric sockets are, the cable routes from them to the relevant appliance, and where the plumbing and waste pipes are - moving these will add to the costs, so plan to keep them where they are if possible.

If you can, measure the height, width and depth of these too, and ideally how far they are from other walls, the floor and ceiling. Make sure you note anything else that is a fixed feature, such as radiators or a boiler (see below).

5Boiler

If you have a boiler in the kitchen, highlight where and what type of boiler it is.

6Walls

Mark which kitchen walls are external or internal.

Kitchen planning checklist

If you want to add detail to your measurement plan, or use an online planning tool, it's worth keeping these factors in mind:

Keep the work triangle distance (see image three in the gallery above) between the sink, fridge and cooker at 7m or less. This makes cooking easier, as you’ll have shorter distances to travel.

Allow for a 40cm clearance between an open kitchen door and the nearest opposite unit. Ensure at least 120cm clearance between parallel runs of kitchen units, so that two people can move around at once.

Standard 60cm-deep units will be a tight squeeze if your kitchen is less than 180cm wide from one wall to the other. Solve this by looking for slimmer 50cm-deep units.

Leave at least 40cm clearance between the worktop and wall-mounted cupboards. Most unit doors open up to a maximum of 60cm.

Dishwasher doors usually open by 60cm and oven doors by 50cm. A typical worktop height is 90cm, although this will not be ideal for everybody. Ensure that elbow height is a few centimetres above kitchen worktops.

Kitchen storage

Central to the design of your kitchen are your storage requirements. Assess your needs - what do you need to store and how much storage space will you therefore need? What do you use regularly and what do you use less often? Of the things you use regularly, where would make most sense for them to be stored?

For example, if you like to try new recipes and experiment with spices, having cookbooks and a spice rack to hand near the hob would be useful. Or if you’re a seasoned baker, storage for baking utensils and ingredients might be best placed by the area where you’ll do most preparation.

Once you’ve thought about what you want to store and where it makes most sense to place things, have a think about the different types of storage available: kitchen islands, open shelves, pull-out units, corner storage racks, hooks, freestanding units such as dressers, floor-to-ceiling cupboards, plate racks and wine racks (built-in or freestanding).

Using the dimensions of your kitchen you’ve mapped out, take a look at the typical kitchen unit dimensions in the table below to see how much you can fit into your kitchen and where things will need to go.

A lot of the big-name kitchen brands sell kitchens pre-assembled, ie to the standard measurements below. If you have the budget, you could consider getting storage made to your home's exact specifications.

Kitchen unit measurements

Kitchen unit dimensions Sizes Base unit Wall unit Worktops Sinks Height 72cm plus plinth 72-90cm 2-4cm thickness 15-18cm Width 30-60cm 30-60cm 2.5m, 3m or 4m and cut to fit 76-95 Depth Up to 60cm 30cm Depth of cabinet plus 3cm overhand 44-50cm

Appliance dimensions

Appliance dimensions (HxWxD) Cooker Fridge/Freezer Dishwasher (full/slimline) Washing machine/tumble dryer Built-in oven 90cm 140–180cm 85-88/80cm 85cm 45-90cm 50cm 50–60cm 60/45cm 56-60cm 60cm 60cm 56–65cm 54-60cm 52-62cm 55m

Even if you don’t go down the route of having something made bespoke, many kitchen companies have design services to help you come up with the best design for you and your lifestyle, including which types of storage could work best.

In fact, 47% of people who we asked in our survey used a kitchen designer to plan their kitchen, and 40% used an online tool. Click on kitchen brand names in our kitchen brands guide to see what services each firm provides.

If you have a particularly small kitchen, it's worth visiting our small kitchens page for more ideas on how to make the space work best for you.

Buying and storing kitchen appliances

As well as the above, you can see more information about the typical types, measurements and costs of kitchen appliances, such as cookers, fridge freezers and dishwashers by visiting our kitchen appliances page. Keep these measurements in mind as you plot out how much you can fit into your kitchen, thinking about how many power sockets you’re therefore going to need.

Think about the electrical goods in your kitchen currently and whether you want any more. Consider how often you use, or would use, these items and how they should sit in your kitchen. You might want to keep some of these on the work surface. In this case, think about whether you will have enough plug points or workspace free - and if you could do with any additional shelves or built-in storage for appliances such as microwaves, toasters and food processors.

Most people have a kettle, toaster and microwave in regular use, so these should be easily and quickly accessible. Are they currently in the right place in terms of how you use the kitchen?

