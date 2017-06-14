Best Champagne

Find out how Veuve Clicquot and Moët compare with supermarket Champagne in our fizz taste test

Planning to treat your friends and family to a glass of Champagne this Christmas or new year? A glass of one of our Best Buys will be just that – and it need not be an expensive treat either.

Our expert panel taste tested Champagnes from big brands such as Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon, alongside supermarkets' own labels. Here, we reveal the best Champagne for any special occasion.

Champagne Retailer Name Price Tasting notes Score Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut £9.99 Asda Louvel Fontaine Brut £11.98 Lidl Bissinger Premium Cuvee Champagne, NV £16.99 M&S M&S Oudinot Brut NV £26 Morrisons Wm Morrison Champagne NV £19 Sainsbury's Sainsbury's Blanc de Blancs Brut NV £20 Spar Spar Champagne Marquis Belrive NV £19 Tesco Tesco Premier Cru Champagne £19 The Co-operative The Co-operative Les Pionniers NV Champagne £16.99 Various Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne £30 Various Laurent-Perrier Brut NV Champagne £35 Various Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne £32.50 Various Piper Heidsieck Brut Non Vintage Champagne £30 Various Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV Champagne £35 Waitrose Waitrose Blanc de Blancs Brut NV £22.99 Table notes: Prices correct at time of publication in November 2016

Good Champagne should have character, depth and complexity, according to our experts, and your should be able to taste ‘yeast and nuttiness’. Poorer champagnes can lack these flavours and be ‘highly acidic’.

Fancy prosecco instead? Then check out our prosecco review, which includes great bottles of fizz for less than £8.

For those long, dark evenings, find out which winter red wines our experts recommend. We’ve included red wines from all the supermarkets and found a Best Buy even if you’re on a budget.

How Which? tests Champagne and prosecco

In our quest to find the best and worst Champagnes, we asked supermarkets to nominate one own-label or exclusive non-vintage brut white Champagne costing £35 or less and their own prosecco costing between £6 and £20 for us to taste test. We also included a few famous Champagne brands.

We disguised all of the bottles before they were chilled and tasted by a panel of wine experts. Each expert tried the wines in a different order, before discussing their tasting notes and agreeing on a score for each bottle and which deserve to be Best Buys.

This year our wine experts were: Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker and co-chairman of the International Wine Challenge (IWC); Sam Caporn, Master of Wine, wine consultant, speaker, writer and IWC judge; Oz Clarke, award-winning wine writer, speaker and broadcaster; and Kathryn McWhirter, author, writer and translator, mainly about wine.

How to taste and serve Champagne

