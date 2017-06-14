Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best Champagne

By Sarah Ingrams

Find out how Veuve Clicquot and Moët compare with supermarket Champagne in our fizz taste test

Planning to treat your friends and family to a glass of Champagne this Christmas or new year? A glass of one of our Best Buys will be just that – and it need not be an expensive treat either.

Our expert panel taste tested Champagnes from big brands such as Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon, alongside supermarkets' own labels. Here, we reveal the best Champagne for any special occasion. 

Champagne
Retailer Name Price Tasting notes Score
Aldi Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut £9.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Asda Louvel Fontaine Brut £11.98 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Lidl Bissinger Premium Cuvee Champagne, NV £16.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
M&S M&S Oudinot Brut NV £26 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Morrisons Wm Morrison Champagne NV £19 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sainsbury's Sainsbury's Blanc de Blancs Brut NV £20 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Spar Spar Champagne Marquis Belrive NV £19 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Tesco Tesco Premier Cru Champagne £19 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
The Co-operative The Co-operative Les Pionniers NV Champagne £16.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Various Lanson Black Label Brut Champagne £30 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Various Laurent-Perrier Brut NV Champagne £35 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Various Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Non Vintage Champagne £32.50 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Various Piper Heidsieck Brut Non Vintage Champagne £30 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Various Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ponsardin NV Champagne £35 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Waitrose Waitrose Blanc de Blancs Brut NV £22.99 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

Table notes: Prices correct at time of publication in November 2016

Good Champagne should have character, depth and complexity, according to our experts, and your should be able to taste ‘yeast and nuttiness’. Poorer champagnes can lack these flavours and be ‘highly acidic’.

Fancy prosecco instead? Then check out our prosecco review, which includes great bottles of fizz for less than £8.

For those long, dark evenings, find out which winter red wines our experts recommend. We’ve included red wines from all the supermarkets and found a Best Buy even if you’re on a budget.

How Which? tests Champagne and prosecco

In our quest to find the best and worst Champagnes, we asked supermarkets to nominate one own-label or exclusive non-vintage brut white Champagne costing £35 or less and their own prosecco costing between £6 and £20 for us to taste test. We also included a few famous Champagne brands.

We disguised all of the bottles before they were chilled and tasted by a panel of wine experts. Each expert tried the wines in a different order, before discussing their tasting notes and agreeing on a score for each bottle and which deserve to be Best Buys.

This year our wine experts were: Charles Metcalfe, author, wine and food speaker and co-chairman of the International Wine Challenge (IWC); Sam Caporn, Master of Wine, wine consultant, speaker, writer and IWC judge; Oz Clarke, award-winning wine writer, speaker and broadcaster; and Kathryn McWhirter, author, writer and translator, mainly about wine.

How to taste and serve Champagne

Watch our video to find out what our experts are looking for in Champagne, and get top tips for opening the bottle without wasting a drop. 
 

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

