Best fat-free Greek-style yoghurts

By Siobhan Chan

For breakfast or dessert, find out which fat-free, Greek-style yoghurt is a tasty, lower-cal treat.

Low-fat yoghurt might not sound like a luxurious treat, but we've found that fat-free doesn't necessarily mean taste-free.

To find out which fat-free, Greek-style yoghurts are the best, we tasked more than 100 members of the public to try 10 yoghurts. Our taste test uncovered two Best Buys which belie their virtuous image and, even better, both are supermarket own brands.

One top-scoring yoghurt was described as a 'rich and creamy, lovely smooth yoghurt, with an excellent after-taste'.

But not all the yoghurts on test triumphed on taste. One lowest scorer was described as having, 'not a nice flavour, it's too sour and doesn't taste like yoghurt'.

Greek-style yoghurt
Retailer Name Price Test Score Tasting Notes
Asda Chosen by You Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt £1.00 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Co-operative Loved by Us 0% Greek Style Natural Yogurt £1.25 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Liberté 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt Natural (now called Liberté 0% Naturally Thick Yogurt) £1.75 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
M&S Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt £1.20 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Morrisons NuMe Fat Free Greek Style £1.00 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Rachel's Organic Greek Style Fat Free Natural Yogurt £1.89 for 450g Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Sainsbury's Fat Free Greek Style Natural Yogurt £1.20 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Tesco 0% Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt £1.10 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Waitrose Essential Waitrose Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt £1.20 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Yeo Valley 0% Fat Greek Style Natural Yogurt £1.70 for 450g Subscriber only content Subscriber only content

Table notes: Prices (for 500g, unless otherwise stated) correct as of December 2015.

How we test yoghurts

Each yoghurt was tasted 60 times by our panel of more than 100 members of the public who are regular Greek-style yoghurt eaters. The yoghurts were judged on the following criteria (weightings are in brackets):

  • Flavour (42.5%)
  • Texture (32.5%)
  • Appearance (20%)
  • Aroma (5%)

The scores were added together to form a combined rating.

