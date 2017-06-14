Supermarket own-brand gins take on the big names. Find out which is top for your G&T

A cold gin and tonic is the perfect summer drink - but which supermarket has the best gin? And is own-brand gin as good as leading brands such as Beefeater, Greenalls and Gordon's?

We asked a panel of independent experts to taste-test 12 gins to find out the answers, which we reveal below.

Best and worst gins Retailer/brand Name Price (for 700ml) Tasting notes Score Aldi Oliver Cromwell London Dry Gin £9.99 Asda London Dry Gin £11 Beefeater Dry Gin £16 The Co-operative London Dry Gin £11.99 Gordon's Special Dry London Gin £16 Greenall's London Dry Gin £15 Lidl Castelgy London Dry Gin £9.99 Marks & Spencer London Dry Gin £15 Morrisons London Dry Gin £10.49 Sainsbury's London Dry Gin £11.50 Tesco London Dry Gin £11.50 Waitrose London Dry Gin £12

How we tested gin

We asked supermarkets to nominate good-quality own-brand or exclusive products. We asked for a standard gin (ie, one that wasn’t from a premium or budget range). We also selected branded gins that were sold by most major supermarkets.

Each drink was tasted blind and rated by a panel of experts, who tasted the gins in a different order.

Gins were tasted neat (20% of their score) and with ice, a slice of lemon and 150ml of tonic to 50ml gin (80% of their score).

Our experts were: Ian Wisniewski, spirits writer and consultant; David T Smith, writer, gin specialist and spirits competition judge; Ian Buxton, consultant, commentator and author; and Neil Ridley, drinks writer and consultant.

