Supermarket ground coffee goes up against the big-name brands to find out which roast gives you most.

If you need a decent coffee to start your day, then look no further. We've rated premium ground coffees from supermarkets, well-known brands and high street coffee shops to find out where to get hold of the best breakfast brew.

Our expert panel tasted 16 'medium roast' breakfast-style coffees that are suitable for cafetières and filter coffee machines.

The good news is that you don't need to pay a premium to get a first-class coffee. Whether you like a black coffee that packs a punch, or a milky brew with lots of body, our experts' scores and comments will help you find the best ground coffee for your breakfast table.

Best ground coffee Retailer Name Price Tasting Notes Score Aldi Specially Selected Roast & Ground Ethiopian 100% Arabica Coffee £1.79/200g Asda Extra Special Colombian Roast & Ground Coffee £2.98/227g Cafédirect Machu Picchu Coffee £3.50/227g Carte Noire Roast & Ground Coffee £3.79/250g The Co-operative Truly Irresistible Guatemalan Fairtrade Roast & Ground Coffee £3.59/227g Costa At Home Roast for Cafetière and Filter £3.50/200g Lavazza Qualità Rossa Roast & Ground £3.25/250g Lidl Deluxe Guatemalan Roast & Ground Coffee £1.79/200g Marks & Spencer Single Origin Colombian Roast & Ground Coffee £3/227g Morrisons M Signature Colombian Coffee £2.99/227g Percol Fairtrade & Organic All-Day Americano £3.90/200g Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Kenyan Fairtrade Ground Coffee £3.30/227g Starbucks House Blend Ground Coffee £3.50/200g Taylors of Harrogate Fairtrade Organic Good Morning Blend £3.89/227g Tesco Finest* Java Sumatra Roast & Ground Coffee £2.99/227g Waitrose Sumatra Mandheling Ground Coffee £3.29/227g

How we test ground coffee

Four coffee experts tasted each of the 16 ground coffees with and without milk, awarding ratings for aroma, appearance, flavour/taste, strength/body, sweetness and aftertaste. The scores were then combined to calculate an overall score.

This was a 'blind' taste test, meaning that all branding and labels had been stripped from the coffees before they were brought into the tasting room. This ensured the experts didn't know which coffee they were tasting until all 16 had been rated.

The panel comprised Giles Hilton, a coffee specialist with over 35 years' experience; Colin Smith, artisan coffee roaster and former president of the Speciality Coffee Association of Europe; Charles Love, a retail tea and coffee expert and trainer for a leading retailer; and Alex Passmore, national training manager at leading speciality coffee roaster, Origin Coffee.

